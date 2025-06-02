Culture, Creativity And Collaboration In The AI Age: Inside DEPT

And what kind of people are DEPT people?

AM: Ah that’s a great question. I’ve been at this business for a really long time, and yet my role has changed every six months — because the technology changes, what good looks like creatively changes, and the tools we use change. So you really need people who thrive in change, who enjoy helping clients navigate change, and who are excited to do things differently.

We’ve been lucky to find a lot of those people, many of them in their first or second roles in the industry. They’re hugely ambitious, they thrive in change, and we’ve been able to supercharge their careers. It’s not about how long they’ve been in the industry — it’s about how brilliant they are. And for me, that’s one of the best parts of the job.

CS: How is this way of working reflected in how you’re helping clients navigate AI, Web3, digital sustainability, and so on?

Isabel Perry: It’s not just about the work we do, but also the work we enable our clients to do — and the way we work together. At DEPT, we take pride in being pioneers, often delivering industry firsts, but many of those happen in close collaboration with clients.

Beyond individual projects, a huge part of our focus is on helping clients work in entirely new ways. A great example is a long-standing partnership we have with a major tech company. While we’ve worked with them for decades, about three years ago their communications team approached us with a specific challenge: they had 600 people around the world using 300 spreadsheets to track every mention of the company in global news, in every language.

Because we already managed the data engineering behind their customer lifecycle marketing, we deeply understood their internal systems. So we developed a solution that automatically translates articles into English, prioritises those that need a response, and spins up proactive press releases. The impact has been huge. In year one alone, it freed up the equivalent of five full-time employees, and to date it has automated over 6,000 campaigns. The scope continues to grow each year.

That drive to work smarter and faster also applies to us internally. You may have heard about Lightspeed, our platform for creating assets at scale. Two years ago, it saved five of our UK clients millions by enabling more efficient asset creation. Now, we’re focused not only on volume, producing 10,000 assets a month, but also on using AI to drive quality.

We’ve also developed Greenhouse, our AI agent platform. It’s now being deployed across clients to automate brand voice checks, translations, and other QA processes. We’re reviewing assets that have been created for over 30 million customers — it’s a huge scale.

When it comes to your work, does DEPT have a particular style or creative approach?

Jeff Bowerman: Our best work tends to come from that “yes, and...” mindset, not just answering the creative brief, but asking what else we can bring to the table. We're at our best when a brief doesn't put creativity in a pre-conceived (TV) box. What sets DEPT apart is how we layer in innovation, media, tech, and data, always looking for the added value that makes the work more effective, leaves a lasting impression, and brings clients back, even if they move on to new roles or businesses.

The most impactful work usually includes a twist — something innovative that only DEPT can deliver. That’s not always easy, because it requires hiring creatives who are open-minded, not just focused on making a beautiful 60-second brand film. It’s about building a team that’s eager to collaborate across disciplines.

Take the Just Eat collaboration for the launch of Squid Games 2, which didn’t come in as a brief for a traditional ad. The challenge was: how do we make Just Eat more culturally relevant to a UK audience that's spending more time on social and streaming platforms, and less time watching TV ads? A single, big campaign wasn’t going to move the needle.

So, we worked with them to build something much broader. Yes, we created a 30-second spot, but we also developed a social campaign, a phone-led activation, and a real life experience for fans with a Korean Rave at Drumsheds. It became an immersive experience — not just more content, but smarter content. That’s the kind of work that feels uniquely DEPT.

We also love it when innovation takes a different shape. For example, our recent Trainline campaign wasn’t about AI or tech; it was about sustainability. We reused everything — from music to visuals — to create a campaign entirely from secondhand assets. It was a traditional creative idea, but with a smart, relevant twist. That balance matters.