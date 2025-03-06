Embracing AI: How Unilever and Agency Leaders Have Encouraged Teams To Upskill

Esi Eggleston Bracey, chief growth and marketing officer at Unilever, says that the company is not just experimenting with the technology, it is accelerating its use across the entire business to reduce complexity and increase demand for its brands.

Through the development of its ‘AI Playground’, she believes that it will “fundamentally transform” the way that Unilever works, creates and innovates while allowing teams to experiment, learn and sometimes fail. The business current has more than 400 AI Change Champions evangelising and demoing the technology to their peers to increase confidence.

“About people being quiet about using AI – here's what I believe: It's our job as leaders to create an environment where everyone feels confident to experiment, to ask questions, and to share their experiences – both 'wins' and 'learning' moments. That's why we're so intentional about our training programs,” explains Eggleston Bracey.

She describes the outcome of this adoption strategy as “game-changing” and reveals that creative briefs have been cracked on average, 21 per cent faster with design teams gaining back eight full days a month through the support of AI.

“With over 500 AI applications across our business, we're not just working faster – we're working smarter. We're predicting trends before they emerge, creating content that truly resonates, and getting innovations to market at unprecedented speed. In marketing, we've moved from pilots to choice scaling while always experimenting, given the speed of change. But what really makes me proud is seeing people's confidence grow as they master these new tools. We're giving marketers the space to do what they do best - think bigger, be creative, push boundaries and create magic for our brands,” she continues.

“After a decade of working with AI, I can tell you we're just scratching the surface. The real power isn't in the technology itself – it's in how we use it to embed our brands in culture and earn the purchase,” Eggleston Bracey concludes.

Agency execs on AI encouragement

With agencies spending hundreds of millions of dollars to introduce and implement the technology at speed, getting it right has been crucial while ensuring all teams are willing and ready to work using AI, whatever their role.

But there has been reticence across the business community. Slack’s 2024 Workforce Index, which surveyed over 17,000 workers globally, found that just under half (48 per cent) of workers were uncomfortable admitting to using AI platforms to their manager for fear of being seen as less competent or lazy.

WPP has increased its annual investment to £300m in AI and technology through WPP Open, which now acts as the focal point for the entire business to service clients within this new era of innovation.

That platform connects its teams and offers administrative and creative functions that have changed how they work with clients and produce work. To ensure the AI platform works as required, it was developed in-house as it was important for staff to adopt it without feeling daunted by it too.

“We have been thinking about this and building this for a long time,” explains Pip Hulbert, CEO of VML UK, part of the WPP group. “The starting point has to be defining a clear strategy and vision, and our starting point was to articulate that into something that felt simple and understandable because it has to be relevant to everybody.

"It needs to be relevant to creatives. It needs to be relevant to strategists. It needs to be relevant to the finance department. Everybody needs to understand and feel comfortable with that. And then there is a road map of how we need to get that adopted and used every day.”