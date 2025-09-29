Brother Flexes Work-Life Balance
The wrestling-themed campaign is the latest from DEPT
29 September 2025
Brother has launched a new campaign across 15 European countries to showcase its inkjet printers for small business and home office customers. At its heart is a simple promise: Brother inkjet printers give you “More Time for Life” — because when the work is done faster and better, there’s more room for the things you truly love.
The campaign kicks off this week with activity spanning connected TV, digital, social, DOOH and streaming platforms. Three cinematic short films — directed by industry-renowned filmmaker Glenn Kitson — bring the idea to life in loud, bold fashion: "refreshing to work with an agency and client who are open to pushing things in terms of aesthetic, look and feel. I’m not into making ‘addy’ looking ads... and DEPT® and Brother were open to that. Plus, they wanted something witty, which is always nice.” First out of the gate: a fashion designer turned lucha libre wrestler.
Bringing work-life balance to life
The campaign was masterminded at Brother’s European HQ in Manchester, with lead agency DEPT® responsible for both creative and media. To handle the vast number of campaign assets, DEPT® harnessed creative automation, ensuring consistency at scale without compromising on quality. “More Time for Life” reflects today’s desire for a healthier work-life balance. Each story contrasts everyday office scenarios with playful, unexpected hobbies — from lucha libre wrestling to punk band trumpet-playing — showing how Brother inkjet printers’ reliability and speed free people to enjoy more of what matters outside work.
“The world of printer advertising isn’t usually bold, funny or culturally relevant. We wanted to change that,” said Tina Blech, Creative Director at DEPT®. “By celebrating the weird and wonderful ways people spend their time after work, we helped Brother stand out with a message that’s relatable to everyone: these printers just work, so you can get back to living.”
A vision for more than just work
Matthias Schach, Director Brother Europe – Sales & Marketing, added: “We’ve deliberately invested in stunning creative that is both beautifully crafted and a little out there. There’s life outside work, and there are many versions of us that make up who we are. A big thanks to Glenn and the team at DEPT® for giving us such fantastic assets to play with. We want to shake up the market in Europe, and this campaign will do the trick.”
Backed by a multichannel media push across 15 countries, the campaign marks a significant step in Brother’s ambition to grow its inkjet market share and match its authority in the laser segment.
Credits:
Credit list
Director: Glenn Kitson
Production Company: Radical Germany
EP: Gernot Jurisch-Navarro
Producer: Benno Schoppmann, Dennis Czaja
DOP: Natasha Duursma
Production Designer: James Middleton
Agency: DEPT®
Client lead: Ellen Schmidtko
Creative Director: Tina Blech
Senior Agency Producer: Katie MacDonald
HoP: Natalie Price
Principal PM: Milena Trottnow
Head of Design: Sönke Schürmeier
Service Production Company: Münchhausen
Editor: Beth Roberts
Edit House: tenthree
Producer: Maya Kilic
Post Production: Rascal
Colourist: Tim Smith
VFX Artist: Antonio Jimenez
Producer: Lisa Fox
EP: Jenna Le Noury
Sound: Killer Crab Men