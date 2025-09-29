Brother Flexes Work-Life Balance

Bringing work-life balance to life

The campaign was masterminded at Brother’s European HQ in Manchester, with lead agency DEPT® responsible for both creative and media. To handle the vast number of campaign assets, DEPT® harnessed creative automation, ensuring consistency at scale without compromising on quality. “More Time for Life” reflects today’s desire for a healthier work-life balance. Each story contrasts everyday office scenarios with playful, unexpected hobbies — from lucha libre wrestling to punk band trumpet-playing — showing how Brother inkjet printers’ reliability and speed free people to enjoy more of what matters outside work.

“The world of printer advertising isn’t usually bold, funny or culturally relevant. We wanted to change that,” said Tina Blech, Creative Director at DEPT®. “By celebrating the weird and wonderful ways people spend their time after work, we helped Brother stand out with a message that’s relatable to everyone: these printers just work, so you can get back to living.”

A vision for more than just work

Matthias Schach, Director Brother Europe – Sales & Marketing, added: “We’ve deliberately invested in stunning creative that is both beautifully crafted and a little out there. There’s life outside work, and there are many versions of us that make up who we are. A big thanks to Glenn and the team at DEPT® for giving us such fantastic assets to play with. We want to shake up the market in Europe, and this campaign will do the trick.”

Backed by a multichannel media push across 15 countries, the campaign marks a significant step in Brother’s ambition to grow its inkjet market share and match its authority in the laser segment.

