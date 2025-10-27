Dear eBay DEPT

eBay Tackles Everyday Dilemmas

The witty work with DEPT looks at letting-go of life's daily dramas

By Creative Salon

27 October 2025

As the UK enters its peak autumn clear-out season, eBay UK is spotlighting the emotional side of selling with “Dear eBay” — a witty short-form video series about everyday letting-go dilemmas. The social-first activation aims to reframe selling as emotionally rewarding and culturally relevant.

A Cultural Take on Letting Go

Styled as an agony-aunt inspired mini-series, “Dear eBay” is fronted by presenters and hosts of the The Jack & Ash Show podcast, Jack Remmington and Ash Holme. With wit and candour, the duo offer light-hearted advice to everyday “stuff-life dramas”. Each 2-minute episode tackles a relatable ‘love it, list it, let-it-go’ dilemma – from impulse fashion buys to unused tech and large household items – showing that with eBay, letting go can feel like a win.

Part of the “Spectrum of Value” Platform

Following the September rollout of its Spectrum of Value platform across AV, out-of-home, digital, and radio channels, “Dear eBay” is designed to position the marketplace at the heart of timely, everyday moments — particularly those when people reassess what they own.

The campaign not only showcases functional features such as AI-powered listing descriptions, barcode scanning, and instant pricing suggestions, but also underscores the emotional side of selling. Through humorous, relatable storytelling, it reframes clearing out as a rewarding act — both personally and practically.

The content will roll out across eBay UK’s Instagram, TikTok and YouTube channels, supported by talent-led amplification, influencer collaborations, CRM, paid social, and radio.

Credits:

eBay

● Alex Allcott, Brand Director, UK & Germany

● Maria Betés, Head of Brand & Marketing, UK & Germany

● Kate Wills, Brand Marketing, Buyer lead

● Christina Marshall, Brand Marketing Manager, C2C Lead

● Manolis Marakis, Brand Marketing, Executive

● Richard Ward, UK Social and Content Lead

● Nicola Jones, CRM Marketing Manager

● Marita Wuensch, Lead Consumer to Consumer & Fashion Germany PR

DEPT

● Charlotte Pittock-Holdworth, Group Account Head

● Faye Schröder, Lead Account Planner

● Sophie-May Jones, Lead Account Planner

● Joe Austin, Director

● Lewys Williams, Senior Lead Creative

● Robbie Tighe, Lead Creative

● Sam Turner, Lead Creative

● Elivia Crawley, Producer

● Nessie Appleton-Smith, Production Assistant

● Lauren Postlewaite, Senior Strategist

● George Powell, Senior Strategist

● Tom Greeves, Associate Strategy Director

● Ruban Yogaratanam, Design Director

● Valeria Atanasovska, Motion Designer

● Georgia Fisher, Production Designer

● Sachin Parmar, Gaffer, 3rd Party

● Liam James, Photographer, 3rd Party

● Mark Levien, Sound, 3rd Party

● Alex Stagg, Editor, 3rd Party

● Alex Kitrell, HMUA, 3rd Party

SEEN Connects

● JR Rogers, Senior Account Director

● Amelia Hobson, Talent Director

● Emily Sun, Account Director

● Anya Ebhodaghe, Account Executive

iProspect

● Hannah Middleton, Account Director, Entertainment

● Katie Wright, Senior Account Manager

Edelman

● Lindsay Catlett, Associate Director, London Brand

● Emily Taylor, Account Director, London Brand

● Bianca Brown, Senior Account Manager, London Digital

● Rama Al’Khatib, Account Executive, London Brand

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.