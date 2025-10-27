eBay Tackles Everyday Dilemmas
The witty work with DEPT looks at letting-go of life's daily dramas
27 October 2025
As the UK enters its peak autumn clear-out season, eBay UK is spotlighting the emotional side of selling with “Dear eBay” — a witty short-form video series about everyday letting-go dilemmas. The social-first activation aims to reframe selling as emotionally rewarding and culturally relevant.
A Cultural Take on Letting Go
Styled as an agony-aunt inspired mini-series, “Dear eBay” is fronted by presenters and hosts of the The Jack & Ash Show podcast, Jack Remmington and Ash Holme. With wit and candour, the duo offer light-hearted advice to everyday “stuff-life dramas”. Each 2-minute episode tackles a relatable ‘love it, list it, let-it-go’ dilemma – from impulse fashion buys to unused tech and large household items – showing that with eBay, letting go can feel like a win.
Part of the “Spectrum of Value” Platform
Following the September rollout of its Spectrum of Value platform across AV, out-of-home, digital, and radio channels, “Dear eBay” is designed to position the marketplace at the heart of timely, everyday moments — particularly those when people reassess what they own.
The campaign not only showcases functional features such as AI-powered listing descriptions, barcode scanning, and instant pricing suggestions, but also underscores the emotional side of selling. Through humorous, relatable storytelling, it reframes clearing out as a rewarding act — both personally and practically.
The content will roll out across eBay UK’s Instagram, TikTok and YouTube channels, supported by talent-led amplification, influencer collaborations, CRM, paid social, and radio.
