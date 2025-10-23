DEPT At 10 – Dimi Albers Unveils The Growth Invention Company

“If you are a good partner to your clients, a lot of the work is not production. A lot of the work is thinking about what is unique about a brand or company and what a customer journey truly looks like. How do you make sure that you make the right decisions on it? How do you come up with the right concepts? How do you tie that all together? How do you sit down with a client in a room to make decisions? Most of that will not change.”

DEPT enters its second decade at a pivotal moment. With a clear focus on delivering business growth for clients, the agency’s promise is straightforward — and increasingly compelling for marketers seeking real impact.

Here are some further thoughts from Dimi Albers on current trends around the ad sector:

Creative Salon: You’re hiring a team of creative leaders - in a moment of tech upheaval for the industry, were you looking for anything particularly new from potential candidates?

Dimi Albers: Culture was number one. Bringing in somebody who is not high-ego and who wants to collaborate. Bringing in somebody who understands that the very best work is done when you do that with people that you will still have a good relationship with in 20 years. That's important because that has hampered us, especially on the creative side. That is a part of our business where egos are a bit bigger, so it's been a journey for us to find the right people.

Then secondly, it was not about hiring creatives who have only done advertising and a bit of other stuff. The people who come in all need to understand and have experience with building brands, not only in advertising, but also through design, through experience, and through technology. It was the key that it's somebody who fits the culture and who thinks in that integrated way.

As you look to the future, and having gone through this process, where do you think talent will come from?

If you look at our agency in the full sense of the word, then I would hope that we continue to hire people from outside the industry. This is like a great time for people to do lateral moves, to get younger people who might not even go through college, get them through the door, and work with them, because AI enables all of them to accelerate a lot. It also allows all of us to bring in a more broader vantage point to how you build, how you build a brand.

So you think it's a good time to come into the ad industry?

I think it's a great time to go into the industry. Of course, I understand that if your mindset is ‘We are doing all this production work, and that production work is going to be replaced by the machines,’ then of course I get that. But I think that 80 to 90 per cent of the jobs in our industry, or at least of the interesting ones, are not that. There are mountains of those and I think that, especially if you come from a different industry or if you are starting your career, AI enables you to leapfrog a bunch of people who've been doing the same thing for years, because you can bring a fresh vantage point. I would say this is a great moment, because all these people have done the same thing and find it really tough to change.

What do you think the ideal agency is going to be for the clients in the future? What do you think they'll be looking for?

The thing you hear from everybody is that clients are looking for outcomes rather than a set of people. The simplicity of customer growth is overlooked by a lot of people, and the good clients know that they need to be looking for partners who deliver for them. Ultimately, it's about customer growth. That'll be a massive thing. Guys will only want to work with a partner who does not bother them with their internal bullshit. There's a lot of that. It's our job to make sure that when any person walks into the client, they sit down and they start talking about Geo and they start achieving the right things for the client.

And then, I don't think that agencies or hold co’s or consultancies necessarily need to become software companies. All of our competitors are throwing, I don't know how many hundreds of millions, into whatever stack they're building and although I think being AI-enabled will rapidly create certain technologies, I still think that clients will be looking towards partners that can grab the very best from the market and connect that.

Even if you were to give me $50bn tomorrow, I could still not keep up with Adobe, with Google, with Shopify, and I can name another 20 companies that I couldn't keep up with. So for us, it's about how we can help our clients find the right stack for them, combine that with creativity in a way that will impact our full customer journey. It means we will connect those technologies. It does not mean that we will build the technologies - that's a stupid effort.

How would you summarise what has been the most important lesson the agency has learned from the first decade?

The importance of the culture. It's super simple. We've gone from a few people here in the Netherlands, for those people, a lot of countries, in the places where it's gone well, we have consistently been able to retain the heart of what our culture is – that almost boutique feel of being entrepreneurial.

And second, keeping your focus 100 per cent on clients is probably the most challenging thing, because it's how life works. However, the bigger the organisation you're in, the more questions you get. There's some structure here, there's some systems here - somebody came up with the idea of changing the organisational model of whatever, and that's all stuff that takes away from your core job. That happens in every company and making sure that you minimise that shit and maximise the focus on the client value - which is customer growth - that's the second big challenge.