De Bijenkorf Brings Its Heritage To Life
The Dutch retail store celebrates its festive offerings
08 December 2025
De Bijenkorf ('the beehive'), the Netherlands' most renowned chain of premium department stores, unveils its new festive brand campaign for the holiday season. Developed by lead creative agency DEPT®, it forms part of the 155th anniversary celebration that launched earlier this year during the Fall/Winter season. The film brings the department store's rich heritage to life and highlights the role de Bijenkorf has played in Dutch fashion and culture since 1870.
An ornament as the keeper of 155 years of memories
The film, directed by Johan Kramer and produced by Holy Fools, takes viewers on a journey through de Bijenkorf's history, from 1870 to the present day. The common thread is the iconic brand ornament, which serves as the centrepiece of the story and symbolizes the connection between generations. The tree and ornament act as silent witnesses to evolving traditions, forming the heart of the holidays and inviting audiences to create new memories. A recurring family portrait provides transitions to each new generation.
A film full of craft, atmosphere, and character
Each time period has its own distinct character, enhanced by the choice of filming techniques and lenses. The film opens in black and white in 1870 and progresses through the warm Kodachrome tones of the 1950s to today's digital present. This reflects the evolution of technology and style, while the essence – the ornament and togetherness – remains constant.
The film's strength lies in its craftsmanship and attention to detail. Every costume, set piece, and prop was carefully chosen to capture the spirit of its era. Through editing and color grading, past and present flow seamlessly together, making the film feel like a living family album. The result is an atmospheric holiday film that brings together tradition, family, and de Bijenkorf's signature elegance.
Petra Gelens, Head of Marketing at de Bijenkorf: "Our 155th anniversary is a special milestone for us. With this campaign, we're showing how de Bijenkorf has been part of important moments in our customers' lives for generations. It's an honor to share this rich history while looking ahead to the future."
Manuel Di Tolve, Creative Director at DEPT®: "The campaign allowed us to bring 155 years of memories to life. We've combined heritage with modern storytelling to show why de Bijenkorf has been such an integral part of Dutch culture for so long."
Credits:
de Bijenkorf
Head of Marketing: Petra Gelens
Campagne Manager: Giuli van Berkel
Creatives: Susi Sommer & Linus Kropp
DEPT®
Creative Director: Manuel Di Tolve & Emilio de Haan
Art Director: Danique de Bies
Copywriter: Stan Severin & Hugo van der Kun
Lead Craft Producer: Dennis Gijsbers
Account Director: Sanne-Fleur Frencken
Project Manager: Auke Roggeveen
Strategy: Maeve van Ettekoven
Design: Dora Visky & Monique Nelis
Media: Sander Blokker, Fadli Gunawan
Production
Production Company: Holy Fools
Director: Johan Kramer
D.O.P.: Douwe Hennink
Executive Producer: Frank de Kok
Producer: Poeiwah Cheung
Art Department: Pieter Christiaans
Stylist Bijenkorf: Anouk van Griensven
Stylist costumes: Monica Petit
Photography: Hein Gijsbers
Post Production
Edit: Annelien van Wijnbergen
VFX: Elsa Tu
Grading: Wietse van Bezooijen
Music: Niels den Otter / Audentity
Sound design: Niels den Otter / Audentity
VO: Nora El Koussour
Colour grading & Retouche: Hein Gijsbers
Online/Versioning: Martin Sinkgraven