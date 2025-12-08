De Bijenkorf Brings Its Heritage To Life

De Bijenkorf ('the beehive'), the Netherlands' most renowned chain of premium department stores, unveils its new festive brand campaign for the holiday season. Developed by lead creative agency DEPT®, it forms part of the 155th anniversary celebration that launched earlier this year during the Fall/Winter season. The film brings the department store's rich heritage to life and highlights the role de Bijenkorf has played in Dutch fashion and culture since 1870.

An ornament as the keeper of 155 years of memories

The film, directed by Johan Kramer and produced by Holy Fools, takes viewers on a journey through de Bijenkorf's history, from 1870 to the present day. The common thread is the iconic brand ornament, which serves as the centrepiece of the story and symbolizes the connection between generations. The tree and ornament act as silent witnesses to evolving traditions, forming the heart of the holidays and inviting audiences to create new memories. A recurring family portrait provides transitions to each new generation.