De Bijenkorf Brings Its Heritage To Life

The Dutch retail store celebrates its festive offerings

By Creative Salon

08 December 2025

De Bijenkorf ('the beehive'), the Netherlands' most renowned chain of premium department stores, unveils its new festive brand campaign for the holiday season. Developed by lead creative agency DEPT®, it forms part of the 155th anniversary celebration that launched earlier this year during the Fall/Winter season. The film brings the department store's rich heritage to life and highlights the role de Bijenkorf has played in Dutch fashion and culture since 1870.

An ornament as the keeper of 155 years of memories

The film, directed by Johan Kramer and produced by Holy Fools, takes viewers on a journey through de Bijenkorf's history, from 1870 to the present day. The common thread is the iconic brand ornament, which serves as the centrepiece of the story and symbolizes the connection between generations. The tree and ornament act as silent witnesses to evolving traditions, forming the heart of the holidays and inviting audiences to create new memories. A recurring family portrait provides transitions to each new generation.

A film full of craft, atmosphere, and character

Each time period has its own distinct character, enhanced by the choice of filming techniques and lenses. The film opens in black and white in 1870 and progresses through the warm Kodachrome tones of the 1950s to today's digital present. This reflects the evolution of technology and style, while the essence – the ornament and togetherness – remains constant.

The film's strength lies in its craftsmanship and attention to detail. Every costume, set piece, and prop was carefully chosen to capture the spirit of its era. Through editing and color grading, past and present flow seamlessly together, making the film feel like a living family album. The result is an atmospheric holiday film that brings together tradition, family, and de Bijenkorf's signature elegance.

Petra Gelens, Head of Marketing at de Bijenkorf: "Our 155th anniversary is a special milestone for us. With this campaign, we're showing how de Bijenkorf has been part of important moments in our customers' lives for generations. It's an honor to share this rich history while looking ahead to the future."

Manuel Di Tolve, Creative Director at DEPT®: "The campaign allowed us to bring 155 years of memories to life. We've combined heritage with modern storytelling to show why de Bijenkorf has been such an integral part of Dutch culture for so long."

Credits:

de Bijenkorf

Head of Marketing: Petra Gelens

Campagne Manager: Giuli van Berkel

Creatives: Susi Sommer & Linus Kropp

DEPT®

Creative Director: Manuel Di Tolve & Emilio de Haan

Art Director: Danique de Bies

Copywriter: Stan Severin & Hugo van der Kun

Lead Craft Producer: Dennis Gijsbers

Account Director: Sanne-Fleur Frencken

Project Manager: Auke Roggeveen

Strategy: Maeve van Ettekoven

Design: Dora Visky & Monique Nelis

Media: Sander Blokker, Fadli Gunawan

Production

Production Company: Holy Fools

Director: Johan Kramer

D.O.P.: Douwe Hennink

Executive Producer: Frank de Kok

Producer: Poeiwah Cheung

Art Department: Pieter Christiaans

Stylist Bijenkorf: Anouk van Griensven

Stylist costumes: Monica Petit

Photography: Hein Gijsbers

Post Production

Edit: Annelien van Wijnbergen

VFX: Elsa Tu

Grading: Wietse van Bezooijen

Music: Niels den Otter / Audentity

Sound design: Niels den Otter / Audentity

VO: Nora El Koussour

Colour grading & Retouche: Hein Gijsbers

Online/Versioning: Martin Sinkgraven

