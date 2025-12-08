bol celebrates the gifts that matter

Dutch e-commerce retailer bol is making this year's holiday season all about meaningful gifting, with presents that truly matter. During the busiest time of year, bol helps customers find the perfect gift that genuinely means something to the recipient.

This sentiment is at the heart of the new Christmas commercial, developed with lead agency DEPT®, which once again features young Anna. In this follow-up to the Sinterklaas commercial, she surprises Santa Claus with a special gesture that leads to a touching moment between him and his friend Sinterklaas. The Christmas commercial launches on December 6 and will run through December 26.

In the Sinterklaas campaign, we saw how a special friendship developed between Sinterklaas and Santa Claus. But when Sinterklaas returns to Spain, as tradition says, Anna notices that Santa misses his friend. So she comes up with a gift that perfectly captures what the holidays are all about: how a small gesture can mean so much.