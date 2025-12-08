bol celebrates the gifts that matter

BOL Santa

The work by DEPT sees Santa receive a heartwarming gift from Sinterklaas

By Creative Salon

08 December 2025

Dutch e-commerce retailer bol is making this year's holiday season all about meaningful gifting, with presents that truly matter. During the busiest time of year, bol helps customers find the perfect gift that genuinely means something to the recipient.

This sentiment is at the heart of the new Christmas commercial, developed with lead agency DEPT®, which once again features young Anna. In this follow-up to the Sinterklaas commercial, she surprises Santa Claus with a special gesture that leads to a touching moment between him and his friend Sinterklaas. The Christmas commercial launches on December 6 and will run through December 26.

In the Sinterklaas campaign, we saw how a special friendship developed between Sinterklaas and Santa Claus. But when Sinterklaas returns to Spain, as tradition says, Anna notices that Santa misses his friend. So she comes up with a gift that perfectly captures what the holidays are all about: how a small gesture can mean so much.

Small gesture, meaningful connection

Fiona Vanderbroeck, Director Consumer & Marketing at bol: "The holidays are about togetherness and showing care for one another. More and more people are looking for gifts with meaning: not bigger, but more personal. That's why we help our customers find a gift that's just right for their loved ones. A well-chosen gift says more than words and creates a moment of connection between the giver and receiver. In our Christmas commercial, Anna shows how a small gesture can create a powerful connection."

Ramin Bahari, Creative Director at DEPT®: "In the first part, we saw how a special bond formed between Sinterklaas and Santa Claus. For the sequel, we asked ourselves: how does Santa feel when his new friend moves on? This completes bol's holiday story in a lighthearted and warm film that's all about thoughtfulness and meaning."

Finding gifts that matter with AI-powered Gift Helper

Meaningful giving is at the heart of bol's holiday season. To make this even easier, bol partnered with DEPT® to launch the Gift Helper - a smart AI tool in the app that helps customers find suitable gifts quickly, based on just a few questions.

Campaign rollout

The Christmas campaign comes to life across multiple channels: television, online video, radio, outdoor advertising, social media, online advertising, creators, influencers, and display advertising.

Credits:

Brand: Bol

Director Consumer & Marketing: Fiona Vanderbroeck

Head of Brand Marketing: Danielle Snoeij

Brand Communication Manager: Esmee Blom, Renee de Brouwer, Sophie Heeringa

Media Manager: Sylvana Lageweg, Simone Monster, Kelly Siemons

Digital Advertising Consultant: Jeroen Mulder, Martijn de Valk, Jim van der Klein

Social Campaign Manager: Anne Vonk, Dominique Baartmans, Isaac Diepenhorst

Agency: DEPT®

Account Director: Sanne Fleur Frencken

Account Manager: Madelon Egbertzen, Yael Junggeburth

Project Manager: Robin Bau Santos

Strategy: Jan Govaert, Anne-Sophie D’Hoog, Yolan Post

Creative Directors: Menno Schipper, Paul Wood, Ramin Bahari

Creatives: Sjoerd Wingens, Mitchell Diercks, Rienk de Vries, Niels Bredemeijer

Social Creatives: Luca Mascini, Tom Jacobs, Mirjam van Veen, Iman Safaie, Julia Born

Agency Producers: Koen Barnhard, Friso de Ronden

Post Producer: Marloes de Rijke

Socials Producers: Rosa Stamato, Isabel van der Kroft

Holy Fools: Jelle de Jonge, Wikke van den Burg, Jan Sencur

Edit: Kapsalon

Grading & Online: Post Office

Sound: Earforce

Music & Licensing: Massive Music

