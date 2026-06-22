Agentic AI Must Apply Empathy And Dispassion to Best serve marketers

Agentic AI platforms should be built to help marketers harness the technology’s dispassionate decision‑making without losing empathy. That principle underpins DEPT’s latest product, Deptify — a Chrome extension designed as an orchestration layer that pulls together a marketer’s data, tools and knowledge sources to meet strategic needs.

Developed to help companies adopt agentic AI while still operating with long‑established systems, Deptify reflects a broader shift in the advertising industry: creating solutions that help brands evolve their AI capability without ripping out their existing infrastructure.

According to DEPT’s chief product officer, Roy Armale, its core purpose is simple: to determine when a human should do a job, and when an AI agent is better suited to the task.

The system allows users to gather their working documents and knowledge sources in one place, while automatically selecting the right AI agent for each task — shifting the focus from chasing usage metrics to delivering outcomes. At the centre of Deptify sits D, a persistent AI assistant that reads context across briefs, data, brand history and intent. Its role is to anticipate what teams need, surface relevant insight, and route work to the right people, tools or agents.

Empathy First

DEPT positions this as technology in service of growth, grounded in its ‘Empathy First’ framework — a human‑centred methodology used across design, technology and organisational consulting. It begins with understanding the user’s perspective, emotions and needs, then maps where AI should automate, where it should augment, and where human judgement must lead.

“There are tasks that are better when it's dispassionate, and there are tasks that are better when you add empathy… We use empathy as a proxy for humanity: adding too much of it to data collection introduces bias, so that work must remain dispassionate. But generating insights from that data requires empathy so the work connects,” says Armale.

The belief is that humans introduce unnecessary bias when collecting data, but empathy is essential when turning that data into insight that resonates with audiences.