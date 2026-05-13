Why DEPT is Opening A Shop For Cannes Lions

Creative Salon: Why run a souvenir shop at Cannes? What will it aim to do?

Marjan Straathof: Cannes can feel like a lot. Everywhere you look there's more noise, more branding, more people trying to compete for attention. The Secret Garden was always our answer to that: a smaller, more intentional space for conversations that actually go somewhere. This year, we’re opening the Souvenir Shop with exactly the same thinking. We wanted to bring a piece of our world with us, something that felt genuinely like DEPT rather than something we'd built because we felt we should. If people walk away with something they actually want to keep, and a slightly different sense of who we are, that's the brief met.

Where did the idea come from?

DEPT Apparel has been part of our internal culture for years. It started during the pandemic as a slightly random idea that people inside DEPT got really into, and then it slowly took on a life of its own. Clients started asking about pieces. Teams wanted collaborations. People kept wanting to know what the next drop was. So bringing it to Cannes didn't feel like building an activation. It felt more like bringing a little piece of our world with us. Looking back, it feels like it was always going to end up here eventually.

How will it operate and look? What will it feature?

It runs more like a fashion pop-up than a merch table. Guests reserve a collection slot in advance, quantities are limited, and the item they receive is only revealed at pick-up. The collection includes raffia tote bags, leather travel tags and keychains, ping pong paddles, pétanque sets, mikado, coasters and postcards. Everything has been made with the same care we put into any DEPT Apparel drop. The surprise element is deliberate. It makes the moment of collection feel like something worth turning up for.