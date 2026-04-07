CeraVe Positions Its Face Moisturiser As 'Demanded By Hardworking Skin'

Created in partnership with lead agency DEPT®, the campaign plays out in a faux CeraVe Lab, where a cast of influencers undergoes a series of deadpan product tests. The lab world is rooted in CeraVe's dermatologist-backed credibility, while the tone leans into the internet's language: dry, human, and funny. A characterful British voiceover, textured monitor graphics and clinical-grade art direction hold the world together.

Built social-first, the campaign was engineered from the short-form up. DEPT® scripted the six-second placements first, then constructed the 20-second hero film from that content, ensuring every execution felt native to its format. A shared voiceover, consistent motion language and unified end frames hold the campaign together across placements. The work will be amplified across paid digital and social channels by Publicis, CeraVe's media partner.

"Skincare has become increasingly noisy and CeraVe has always stood apart by focusing on the role of the skin barrier and the importance of accessible skincare. Our AM Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF50 is the UK’s #1 Day Care SPF for a reason, and this campaign takes that confidence even further. It gives consumers a reason to trust that one well-made product can do the job of many, without asking them to work any harder for it” Christopher Bodger, Brand Manager at CeraVe

"In a digital world of endless new influencers, FYPs dogged with tutorials, and guidance given by anyone with a ring light, this campaign posed an opportunity to be the tonic in your feed. And since the product was not just backed by dermatologists, but genuinely loved by the masses, it meant we could talk in the tone of the internet: humour." Sasha Jackson, Associate Creative Director, DEPT®

The campaign is the third from the DEPT® and CeraVe partnership, which began in 2025 as part of the company's broader relationship with L'Oreal, and the first since DEPT® was appointed CeraVe's lead creative agency for 2026.