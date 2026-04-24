Stokke Redefines Urban Family Life

Built on Stokke's 'Here We Grow' platform, the campaign positions the YOYO Riviera as the antidote to over-complicated family travel: a stroller designed for effortless city mobility that makes the everyday feel like a destination. The campaign is live across digital, social, and premium retail, it targets parents at the exact moment the gap between the holiday they want and the reality they're living feels widest.

No generic family moments. Just attitude, brightness, and the streets where real life happens.

“DEPT® didn’t just propose a concept. They showed a deep understanding of our customers’ journey and how to bring it to life. This campaign perfectly captures the spirit of the YOYO Riviera: lightness and warmth in the everyday lives of parents.” Kris Keiller, Creative Director, Stokke.

“Great creative and sustainable growth aren’t in tension. They’re the same thing. Stokke® understands that better than most. This campaign is the starting point for a fully connected brand experience, where creative, media, and data intelligence speak the same language at every touchpoint.” Rens Verweij, VP of Creative Strategy, DEPT®.

Supercharging Stokke's digital journey

The appointment expands DEPT®’s existing remit with Stokke®. The agency has served as Stokke®’s Media Agency of Record since February 2025, and also works across strategy, data & analytics, and UX/UI.

The expanded partnership gives DEPT® a unified brief connecting creative output with media buying and data intelligence, with the commercial goal of accelerating Stokke’s direct-to-consumer business across key global markets.