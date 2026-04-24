Stokke Redefines Urban Family Life
'Your Everyday Getaway' marks its debut campaign with DEPT
24 April 2026
Stokke, the Norwegian brand known for its design-led solutions for children and families, launches ‘Your Everyday Getaway’ today, a campaign introducing the new YOYO Riviera collection and marking a new creative direction for the brand. This is the debut campaign from DEPT® in its new role as Stokke’s global lead creative agency.
Your Everyday Getaway
The campaign is built on a simple, honest insight: once you have kids, getting away becomes more challenging. Flights, naps, luggage, logistics. The fantasy of a holiday can start to feel out of reach. But the wanderlust doesn’t disappear. ‘Your Everyday Getaway’ makes the case that with the right design, a walk around the block can carry the same sense of lightness, warmth, and freedom as a trip abroad.
Built on Stokke's 'Here We Grow' platform, the campaign positions the YOYO Riviera as the antidote to over-complicated family travel: a stroller designed for effortless city mobility that makes the everyday feel like a destination. The campaign is live across digital, social, and premium retail, it targets parents at the exact moment the gap between the holiday they want and the reality they're living feels widest.
No generic family moments. Just attitude, brightness, and the streets where real life happens.
“DEPT® didn’t just propose a concept. They showed a deep understanding of our customers’ journey and how to bring it to life. This campaign perfectly captures the spirit of the YOYO Riviera: lightness and warmth in the everyday lives of parents.” Kris Keiller, Creative Director, Stokke.
“Great creative and sustainable growth aren’t in tension. They’re the same thing. Stokke® understands that better than most. This campaign is the starting point for a fully connected brand experience, where creative, media, and data intelligence speak the same language at every touchpoint.” Rens Verweij, VP of Creative Strategy, DEPT®.
Supercharging Stokke's digital journey
The appointment expands DEPT®’s existing remit with Stokke®. The agency has served as Stokke®’s Media Agency of Record since February 2025, and also works across strategy, data & analytics, and UX/UI.
The expanded partnership gives DEPT® a unified brief connecting creative output with media buying and data intelligence, with the commercial goal of accelerating Stokke’s direct-to-consumer business across key global markets.