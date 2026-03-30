Make 'Em Laugh: Alice Brine On Being Funny

Obviously you work for DEPT and are a comedian - how do you manage those? Do you work full-time?

Alice Brine: I’m a full-time creative.

It’s been like this forever. I actually have on my Substack — I wrote this story about when I was first starting out — it used to be even more hectic, that balance of work and then my other work. I would finish work at five and be in the back of an Uber working to the airport so I could fly to Auckland to do a show. Then I’d sleep in a backpackers, which is like a hostel, and get up in the morning and fly back before work.

Nowadays I take it a lot easier and don't fly because I live in London where there are loads of comedy clubs I don't literally fly to, but I have lots of techniques and skills to get it all done. It is really hard to manage. I finish nine to six, and then start again six to nine each night. Whether that’s writing, filming something, editing some content, or performing. That’s most nights of the week.

Most of my weekends are just comedy. Tomorrow I’ve get to go to the Wuthering Heights red carpet and host something. And then when I did the Apollo, I needed to be there at five, so I booked out the last hour off and was working from backstage at the Apollo. I remember firing off a Slack about a dancing kebab food thing. I’m getting my hair done while doing it.

Brian Cox from Succession was in the room and I felt like I had to hide my laptop. I was like, ‘Yeah guys, it looks really good — this little dancing kebab from a video’ - which, looking back is actually so weird.

You’ve worked with Alan Carr, toured with Ed Byrne. How do you end up in those sorts of situations?

Sometimes I think my life is a simulation, because the things that happen.

If you just put yourself out there enough, are good at what you do, and have the right attitude, things will show up at your doorstep. If you’re prepared, then you can get them.

But as much as there’s things like that that I do, I get rejected about 500 times a day. In the middle of a conversation, a ding on my Apple Watch is an email from something I’ve applied for. I’m having this presentation with a client that’s going fabulously, and it’s like: you didn’t make it, they’re going in another direction, they don’t want you on that show with them.

And I’m like, ‘Nice’, and just continue.

You apply for so many things. There’s so much admin and paperwork. Most nights of the week I’ll start at 9pm doing a video application — sending footage of me performing to some guy in LA — and then I’m back on the phone in the morning about a toothpaste commercial like, ‘Yeah, we really need to change the font on that.’

How has your comedy helped you in your creative work?

Advertising used to be really funny, and brands used to take a lot of risk. Now, with the internet being what it is and engagement being the most important thing, the comment section makes a lot of brands very scared. They don’t want to be funny anymore.

Too scared. Just turn the comments off. Honestly, sometimes I’ll post something and someone will comment on my video with the most ridiculous way they’re upset. I just want to do a course with brands and be like: just scoff it off. You can piss people off. It’s the internet. Then people are talking about you.

Back in the day the comedy side helped for sure. But the part that plays into most at DEPT is the thick skin part — knowing how to churn out a huge amount of content really quickly, and the rejection part.

One of the hardest things to swap between is when I’m with Chris Hall and Grace and we’re doing a writing session after work. I’ll read something and they’ll be like, “Nah, that’s shit. Get rid of that. Move that. Put that there. Cool, done.” And I’m the same back to them. Move that, get rid of that.

That’s one of the biggest challenges — the difference in culture. Comedy is so savage and brutal. In a comedy writing room I’m considered quiet, soft - my approach isn't seen as harsh or blunt at all; in advertising it's passive and polite - I find this to be the hardest adjustment; and in every room I’m the bluntest one.

The comedy side also helps in small moments where you can be funny. With copy you can be kind of classy funny. My skill set has grown so much to have a comedy tone of voice in lots of different brand accents.

For my own comedy voice that’s almost the one I’m weakest at. I’m like, how would I say this? But if I’m writing for a character or a brand, I can immediately know how that brand would say it. Tone of voice is huge.

What have you found has been a career highlight?

The Katy Perry work. That’s still my favourite.

We did this ad with Katy Perry and Just Eat, and another agency did the big TV version. We were way smaller, and I got tasked with being the creative director of digital.