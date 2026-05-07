Mammut Challenges People To Get Off The Screens And Go Outside

The campaign addresses a growing cultural tension: while the digital world has become frictionless, it has made people more restless. Mammut and DEPT® are leaning into the "Anti-Ease Culture" narrative, using scientific rationale to prove that the antidote to digital frustration is physical effort.

Research shows that a 90-minute nature walk actively decreases "rumination" (the repetitive negative thoughts often found in comment sections) and lowers neural activity in parts of the brain linked to mental illness.¹ Furthermore, just four days of immersion in nature, disconnected from multimedia and technology, has been shown to increase creative problem-solving performance by 50 percent.²

Engineering an AI Intervention

Cliff is not a standard chatbot; it is a sophisticated frustration tracker built on Python and hosted on Google Cloud Platform, using Gemini as its reasoning layer to navigate the nuance of human irritability. Built by DEPT®, it collects thousands of comments across YouTube and X , processing them through a proprietary four-part scoring framework - Frustration, Context, Sentiment, and Safety - to identify the moments where "internet rage" is at its peak.

By analysing tone the way a human community manager would - but at a scale no human team could match - Cliff surfaces up to 600 relevant conversations a day. It then arms Mammut’s team with on-brand, "spikey" responses, delivering the campaign’s core message exactly where it's needed most: “Take a Hike.”