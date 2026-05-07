Mammut Challenges People To Get Off The Screens And Go Outside
The AI Bot 'Cliff' created by DEPT to tackle angry voices on the internet to seek the outdoors
07 May 2026
Mammut, the premium Swiss mountain brand, is launching “Take a Hike,” a culture-hacking campaign that uses AI to combat online negativity. The campaign created with lead agency DEPT® is powered by Cliff, a first-of-its-kind AI chatbot to identify the internet’s most frustrated voices and invite them to swap their screens for the restorative benefits of the outdoors.
The campaign addresses a growing cultural tension: while the digital world has become frictionless, it has made people more restless. Mammut and DEPT® are leaning into the "Anti-Ease Culture" narrative, using scientific rationale to prove that the antidote to digital frustration is physical effort.
Research shows that a 90-minute nature walk actively decreases "rumination" (the repetitive negative thoughts often found in comment sections) and lowers neural activity in parts of the brain linked to mental illness.¹ Furthermore, just four days of immersion in nature, disconnected from multimedia and technology, has been shown to increase creative problem-solving performance by 50 percent.²
Engineering an AI Intervention
Cliff is not a standard chatbot; it is a sophisticated frustration tracker built on Python and hosted on Google Cloud Platform, using Gemini as its reasoning layer to navigate the nuance of human irritability. Built by DEPT®, it collects thousands of comments across YouTube and X , processing them through a proprietary four-part scoring framework - Frustration, Context, Sentiment, and Safety - to identify the moments where "internet rage" is at its peak.
By analysing tone the way a human community manager would - but at a scale no human team could match - Cliff surfaces up to 600 relevant conversations a day. It then arms Mammut’s team with on-brand, "spikey" responses, delivering the campaign’s core message exactly where it's needed most: “Take a Hike.”
"Take a Hike is about encouraging more people to get into the mountains more often, as a meaningful way to feel better, mentally and physically." said Nic Brandenberger, CMO at Mammut. "Science confirms that a simple hike in the outdoors can significantly improve directed-attention abilities compared to urban environments. So, by meeting people in the comment sections, we are challenging them to trade their screens for the trail."
“With ‘Take a Hike,’ we’ve found a way to deploy AI for a brand truth,” said Sasha Jackson, Associate Creative Director at DEPT®. “Cliff allows us to find people in their most frustrated digital moments and scale a real-world intervention. It’s not just tech for the sake of it; it’s using technology to facilitate the 50 percent increase in creative problem-solving that researchers see when humans disconnect from technology and immerse themselves in nature.”
The campaign will live across YouTube, X, Instagram, and TikTok, supported by a behind-the-scenes content series. Following the digital launch, the campaign will extend into the physical world with guerrilla Out-of-Home (OOH) activations designed to intercept consumers in high-stress urban environments and point them toward the peaks.
¹ Bratman, G.N. et al. (2015). "Nature experience reduces rumination and subgenual prefrontal cortex activation." Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 112(28), 8567–8572. https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.1510459112
² Atchley, R.A., Strayer, D.L. & Atchley, P. (2012). "Creativity in the Wild: Improving Creative Reasoning through Immersion in Natural Settings." PLOS ONE, 7(12). https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0051474