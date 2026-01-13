How Advertising Did What the Law Is Only Now Catching Up With

With the UK gearing up to introduce tougher drink-driving limits, the direction of travel is obvious. If you’re driving, you shouldn’t be drinking anything at all: the government is proposing dropping the threshold from 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath to 22mcg - the first change since 1967.

So the law is finally catching up with a reality that has been clear for years: alcohol and cars don’t mix and can have tragic consequences.

What’s interesting is how little cultural resistance there is to that idea. That’s not because drivers have suddenly become more responsible, but because advertising did the work first, albeit in ways that look slightly archaic in the earliest examples compared to the more hard-hitting approach that followed.

For decades, anti-drink-drive campaigns has stripped away the grey areas - the “one for the road”, the short journey, the false confidence - and replaced them with something far less negotiable: consequence. If the new proposals come into force then it's likely we'll see more powerful messages come into effect.

The most memorable campaigns haven't been as much about soft persuasion or nudge theory as the earliest examples often were. Instead they were blunt, often uncomfortable, and relentlessly consistent. The Think! strategy made drink (and drug) driving shameful even before it became illegal to drink at lower limits, and socially unacceptable long before enforcement caught up.

As the law tightens, these ads and the agencies behind them deserve credit - this is not just a nostalgic trip down memory lane, but proof that when advertising commits to behaviour change it can move faster and further than legislation ever will.

1964 - 'Office Party'

This first example is very much of its time and place as evident by its endline: 'If he's been drinking, don't let him drive... don't ask a man to drink and drive'.