THINK! About Drug Driving Says the Department for Transport

As part of the Department for Transport’s road safety campaign, THINK!, FCB London is unveiling a hard-hitting new ad and creative platform showing the consequences of drug driving.

The first THINK! campaign on drug driving in 10 years and the first collaboration with FCB since it was appointed in April, the campaign and its slogan “Don’t put drugs in the driving seat” aim to convey the hazards of drug driving and the broader risks of putting drugs in the driving seat of your life.

The timely launch goes live ahead of the festive season, a time of year when drug-driving increase. The campaign specifically targets young men aged 17 to 29, who are more likely to be at risk of being killed or seriously injured in drug-driving collisions.