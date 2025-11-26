THINK Department for Transport1

THINK! About Drug Driving Says the Department for Transport

The safety campaign returns with FCB London's first work for the organisation

By Creative Salon

26 November 2025

As part of the Department for Transport’s road safety campaign, THINK!, FCB London is unveiling a hard-hitting new ad and creative platform showing the consequences of drug driving.

The first THINK! campaign on drug driving in 10 years and the first collaboration with FCB since it was appointed in April, the campaign and its slogan “Don’t put drugs in the driving seat” aim to convey the hazards of drug driving and the broader risks of putting drugs in the driving seat of your life.

The timely launch goes live ahead of the festive season, a time of year when drug-driving increase. The campaign specifically targets young men aged 17 to 29, who are more likely to be at risk of being killed or seriously injured in drug-driving collisions.

Featuring an online and social film, the campaign shows how one decision can have devastating consequences for your life. The film begins in the car, with a young man in the driver’s seat. The seat transforms into a seat of consequences: the aftermath of the car crash, a medical examination in the police station, a courtroom dock as he’s sentenced, alone in his prison cell. The rotating camera technique puts the driving seat at the centre of the action. One seat, one bad decision, many consequences.

The scale of consequences, from arrest to criminal conviction is shown in OOH billboard executions through a split screen approach, with the seat of consequences the focal point. An audio campaign shows how the consequences of drug driving ladder up, one after another.

Local Transport Minister, Lilian Greenwood said: “Drug driving destroys lives. To tackle this crucial issue, THINK! are reminding drivers of the dangers and the devastating consequences that come from getting behind the wheel under the influence of drugs. This innovative campaign sends a clear message: don’t put drugs in the driving seat.”

Emily Whiteaway, Managing Partner at FCB London, says: “We identified a worrying misconception: many young men believe that drugs pose no risk to their driving ability. Our new THINK! campaign aims to dispel that myth and highlights the devastating consequences. As we head into the festive period, it’s more important than ever to raise awareness of these dangers.”

Starting from December 1st, the film will run on social media channels Instagram, Snapchat and Reddit, on YouTube and Online Video and through Out of Home. Digital audio breaks on 24th November.

Credits:

Chief Creative Officer: Owen Lee

Executive Creative Directors: Ben Edwards & Guy Hobbs

Senior Art Director: Paul Hancock

Senior Copywriter: Dave Newbold

Head of Art: Jack Walker

Design Lead: Tessa Bridge

Head of Strategy: Laura Pirkis

Senior Strategist: Anna Green

Strategist: Lauren Jacobs

Managing Partner: Emily Whiteaway

Senior Account Director: Emily Leefe

Senior Account Manager: Charles Pendry

Senior Agency Producer: Catharine Driscoll

Production Company: Academy Films

Director: Jack Driscoll

Producer: Tom Cartwright

DoP: Benjamin Todd

Production Designer: Mikey Hollywood

1st AD: Jim Cole

Costume Designer: Katie McGoldrick

Photographer: Jim Fenwick

Editor: Ellie Johnson @ Ten Three

Post House: Electric Theatre Collective

Colourist: Luke Morrison

VFX Supervisor: Stirling Archibald

Post Producer: Oscar Wendt

Casting: Thom Hammond @ Hammond & Cox

Music: Joseph Petitpain @ BMM Network

Sound Design: Jon Clarke @ Runamok

