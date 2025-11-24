Doing the Christmas Double

Christmas, for many these days, is far from a tranquil experience. So, for its first festive campaign, mobile network operator EE chose to reflect the realities of the busiest time of year, whether people are hosting family for dinner, visiting, or perhaps even both in a single day.

The result, ‘The Christmas Double’, was inspired by research that found over a quarter of the nation (27 per cent) would be doing double duties of hosting and visiting this Christmas, offering EE a chance to showcase how it could keep customers connected wherever they are.

“It’s about telling the stories that matter to our customers and trying to tell them authentically, in a different way than how others do,” outlines Kelly Engstrom, brand and marketing communications director at EE. “ Christmas is a massive moment, and it felt missing from our repertoire since we relaunched the brand. We’ve talked about bedtimes, working from home, holidays, starting school, but not Christmas. It felt like a missing piece of the jigsaw.”

The campaign was created through Publicis's Power of One model alongside EE’s bespoke WPP Media team, OpenConnect, and OOH specialists Posterscope.

Developing The Christmas Double

The brief was to help EE own the Christmas conversation both among consumers and advertisers during the highly competitive Golden Quarter, making it a bigger challenge for the brand to stand out.

" It's really about driving brand closeness and then fundamentally around consideration of the network. The challenge was on for the guys to create that standout closeness and consideration in probably the most competitive time of the year,” Engstrom reveals.

The main film moves at a million miles as it follows a mother and her two children visiting both sides of the family in a single day while showcasing the role EE’s WiFi and mobile connectivitiy plays throughout, from GPS assistance, virtual headsets, to video calls in the back of the car. Playing over is the 1989 house hit, ‘Ride on Time’ by Black Box.