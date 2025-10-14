EE Pushes 'The Most Powerful iPhone Deserves the Best Network'

The campaign launches with a 30-second film, Hidden Treasure, by Saatchi & Saatchi, across BVOD. The film follows a young woman navigating her way through an artisan market at 5:08am, a peak time for car booting, with a new iPhone 17 Pro in hand. She dives into the chaos in search of a rare gem - what she discovers is much more. She captures the spontaneity of the moment: snapping photos, researching items, bartering with vendors and making seamless payments. She picks up prized items, facetiming as she goes and snapping selfies with her friends using the new ‘centre stage’ feature. Set to the sound-track Make it Mine by The Shamen, Hidden Treasure shines a spotlight on how the iPhone 17 Pro, powered by EE, keeps customers effortlessly connected - enabling them to unlock opportunities and make the most of every moment.

The wider campaign is supported by social from Boomerang which runs with the message that the most powerful iPhone deserves the best network, as well as in-store assets created and led by LeSHOP.

Kelly Engstrom, Brand and Marketing Communications Director at EE commented: “We are delighted to offer the new iPhone 17 on the UK’s best network. Our new campaign brings to life how the most powerful iPhone, when paired with the speed and reliability of EE’s network, enables customers to stay seamlessly connected and make the most of every moment, when they really need it. With our 5G+ offering great connectivity even in the busiest places, EE’s network combined with the iPhone 17 means everyday moments like bargain hunting in a busy market for your next Vinted sale can be made even better”.

Chris Townsend, Group Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi, said “EE reflects real life: chaotic, competitive and full of opportunity. When you’re on the move technology is the most essential tool for cutting through the noise - you can research, verify and discover hidden gems at speed. Our campaign shows how with the iPhone17 on EE’s unbeatable network, seamless connectivity can empower people to explore, create and share.

This campaign captures the magic of finding a hidden gem before anyone else and the role technology plays in enabling that moment. With the iPhone 17 and EE’s unbeatable network at the heart of the story, we wanted to show how seamlessly connected experiences can empower people to explore, create and share.”

The iPhone 17 line-up is available with a wide range of EE price plans with trade in options available.

To find out more on the iPhone 17 with EE, visit http://ee.co.uk/newiphone.

