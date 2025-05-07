Meet the Man Steering EE's Consumer Marketing Into A New Era

Jeavons got into marketing by accident, having left university, where he was studying integrated land management, early. He suddenly needed a job, which led to working in a contact centre for Orange during the telecom boom of that era.

“It was an incredibly exciting place to be from a technology point of view,” he states, with opportunities everyone due to the phenomenal growth of the sector. This led Jeavons to quickly move from the world of customer service into customer experience and then from there into customer insights.

This allowed him to build an understanding of the Orange brand including its investments into advertising and sponsorships, which piqued his curiosity to learn more about engaging customers as well as the products and services it offered.

“An opportunity came up to work on the brand, which felt like a complete no-brainer, and that’s how I got into marketing. It’s the best job in the world. But that start means I come at it from a real customer start point, rather than a traditional marketing training perspective.”

He believes that experience has helped reinforce the work EE has been producing in recent years in using marketing and communications to transform the business, shifting it and its portfolio from a purely mobile brand into new areas such as consumer tech, broadband and gaming. This was introduced as parent BT Group aims to overcome a decline in consumer spend brought about by several years of higher-than-normal inflation.

“We changed so much about the brand when we relaunched back in October 2023 - literally everything. We refreshed the brand identity; we changed the creative platform massively. So, we moved away from Kevin [Bacon] walking and talking and created this real-life view of the nation and real people and how we solve problems for real people,” explains Jeavons of the brand shift.

He sees that move as having involved some “big calls” to walk away from what had been built over the years prior, and now the creative approach is bedding in while the marketing team learns which elements work and which do not, while aiming to maintain momentum.

“We're now just trying to optimise those [creative leaps] and make sure we're utilising those shifts as best as possible.”