More than the sum of its parts: Publicis Groupe UK's 2022

Annette King, CEO of Publicis Groupe UK, on her group's year

What three words would you use to describe 2022?

Demanding. Rewarding. Hopeful.

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

On the new business front we’ve welcomed a raft of new clients into Publicis Groupe UK, from Mondelez and LVMH into Spark Foundry, to Aldi and AB InBev into Starcom, Standard Chartered to Publicis.Poke, and Nando’s to Zenith, Nintendo into MSL/Taylor Herring and TikTok to MSL, Marriott to Saatchi’s and Crocs to Digitas, to name but a few. In October Leo’s and BBH picked up three awards each for their work with McDonalds and Tesco (respectively) at the IPA Effectiveness Awards and the Effies.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

The resilience and ambition of our talent who continue to push big ideas and deliver growth for our clients in a tough market. And their willingness to do so with a healthy dose of humour and humanity along the way.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

Our biggest challenge and opportunity will always be around our talent. Every year the group of people that we welcome through our doors diversifies, and that helps us to better understand what they want and need to thrive. The first year back in the real world has been a period of unpacking, reimagining, and redefining the realms of what our workspace and culture need to look like. And at the heart of that has been a commitment to listening more and acting more on what we hear.

What are you most looking forward to in 2023?

Watching our industry – and the incredible talent within it – elevate the work and push the boundaries of what’s possible for our clients. Creativity has always been one of the most powerful conduits for driving change and whilst there is no denying that the current economic uncertainty will bring about challenges, advertising has a knack for conjuring up some of our biggest and best ideas when the world needs it most.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

A greater commitment to exploring and introducing new ways of working for our neurodivergent talent and a willingness for agencies to share their journeys with one another – it's going to take a massive collective effort to get to where we need to be.