Five Reasons Why... Omnicom Is Backing TBWA

TBWA has long been one of Omnicom’s crown jewels — a network defined by its contrarian philosophy, its cultural radar, and a track record of work that consistently travels. In a post-merger environment where Omnicom is re-wiring its creative, media and production assets for clarity and global agility, TBWA’s distinctiveness has become even more strategically valuable.

Now under the hugely impressive global leadership team of CEO Erin Riley (above), CSO Jen Costello, and newly appointed CCO the brilliant Chaka Sobhani, formerly CCO of DDB, the network is set fair for turbo-charged momentum. DDB and MullenLowe are being rolled up into the TBWA network and the expanded portfolio of clients will give TBWA a new heft in key markets around the world, including in the UK where adam&eve is taking the lead.

Here are the five reasons why Omnicom is doubling down on the Disruption company.