five reasons why
Five Reasons Why... Omnicom Is Backing TBWA
The Disruption network stands tall within the new Omnicom
01 December 2025
TBWA has long been one of Omnicom’s crown jewels — a network defined by its contrarian philosophy, its cultural radar, and a track record of work that consistently travels. In a post-merger environment where Omnicom is re-wiring its creative, media and production assets for clarity and global agility, TBWA’s distinctiveness has become even more strategically valuable.
Now under the hugely impressive global leadership team of CEO Erin Riley (above), CSO Jen Costello, and newly appointed CCO the brilliant Chaka Sobhani, formerly CCO of DDB, the network is set fair for turbo-charged momentum. DDB and MullenLowe are being rolled up into the TBWA network and the expanded portfolio of clients will give TBWA a new heft in key markets around the world, including in the UK where adam&eve is taking the lead.
Here are the five reasons why Omnicom is doubling down on the Disruption company.
Disruption remains one of the industry’s most durable strategic platforms
TBWA’s foundational methodology still feels unusually modern. At a time when clients want clarity, provocation and a framework for real commercial change, the network’s Disruption philosophy provides a globally consistent way of working that senior marketers understand — and increasingly request. It’s ownable, teachable, creative, and delivers work that cuts through. For Omnicom, having a network with a proprietary operating system is a differentiator in a crowded field.
A proven global creative engine — with marquee offices that punch hard
Across the US, Europe and Asia, TBWA combines local creative heat with global consistency. Paris, Helsinki, New Zealand, and Chiat\Day LA remain globally admired engines of modern creativity. London, while historically more uneven, has quietly rebuilt momentum with culturally literate work across sectors. For Omnicom, TBWA is not just heritage value; it is a network that consistently lands metal, fills case-study decks, and attracts global CMOs looking for challenger energy.
Deep category expertise in the sectors Omnicom wants to win
TBWA’s portfolio — from tech and entertainment to automotive, FMCG, sport and luxury — mirrors the categories where Omnicom sees the highest multi-market growth potential. The network’s long-term partnerships with brands like Nissan, Apple, adidas and McDonald’s showcase its ability to create platform ideas that survive leadership changes and cultural shifts. In a merger era where stability and client longevity matter, TBWA’s category spread is a strategic asset.
A culture built for modern, integrated creativity
TBWA’s “collective” model - from retail to social, from B2B to experiential, from innovation to production, from design to content - gives Omnicom a creatively led, cross-capability engine that feels less siloed than some legacy networks. Its investment in earned ideas, cultural intelligence, and rapid-production resources means TBWA can deliver campaigns, content and brand-building platforms without friction. For Omnicom, it’s a ready-made example of what a modern, integrated agency system looks like.
A powerful global brand with leadership depth and succession strength
TBWA's former CEO Troy Ruhanen is now the head of Omnicom Agency group, and there's no doubt that TBWA holds a special place in his heart. But with the indomitable CCO Chaka Sobhani now joining the leadership team of CEO Erin Riley and CSO Jen Costello, the TBWA bench provides Omnicom with stability and vision. And the network’s culture of growing internal talent, rather than relying purely on external hires, gives it a long-term resilience that parent companies prize during periods of structural change.
Conclusion
TBWA gives Omnicom something rare: a creatively confident, globally coherent, philosophically distinctive network that has kept its edge while others have blurred into similarity. Backing TBWA is not nostalgia — it’s a strategic bet on a system that consistently converts culture into commercial advantage.