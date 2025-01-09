Future of Social
Subcultures Aren’t Dead, They’re Evolving: How Brands Can Thrive in the Age of ‘Cores’ and ‘Vibes'
BBH London's senior social strategist, Meg Anderson discusses how brands can engage with these communities
09 January 2025
To those who mourn the death of subcultures, hold your tears.
Subcultures, once the meaningful yield of group ideals and beliefs are now much more fragmented. The fashion that accompanies punk, hippie and rave culture was never the core or conception of culture, it was a uniform - an expression of shared belief to signal your belonging to others.
In the 1950s and 60s, when hippie and punk subcultures were born, a subculture was understood to be a collective of like-minded individuals who had shared values and beliefs, often in opposition to societal norms. To be part of a subculture was to share a distinct outlook on life, that would manifest itself in music taste, fashion and slang. Belief first, aesthetic to follow.
Pinterest Predicts 2025 report indicates a potential reverse in how subcultures are born; crucially, it indicates change, not extinction.
It’s easy for ex-Twitter Boomers and ex-Vice cynics to say that subcultures are dead (we don’t make good music these days either, right?). More visual-led reincarnations of subculture in the form of “cores”, “vibes”, “eras” and “aesthetics” seemingly don’t carry the level of deep cultural significance.
However, culture evolves with culture and the way that culture is consumed. Subcultures are a product of current society, and the speed at which subcultures evolve and multiply is just another example of this. If Gen-Z and Millennials can create, identify and participate in new waves of subcultures, then brands need to catch up too. When you write off subcultures as passing trends, the meaningful cultural moments will pass you by.
So, if subculture is understood to be a space for individuals to express their ideals about the world in a group of others who share those very same beliefs… will that not sound very familiar to Redditors, Youtubers, TikTokers and Pinners of today? Yes, participation takes place online rather than in a third space. Yes, it might be consumed solo in your bedroom. But there is a generational difference in our understanding of being “alone” - with many young people feeling part of the community that they regularly engage with digitally.
Pinterest is tuned into the ebb and flow of modern-day subcultures. The annual “Pinterest Predicts” report blends fashion with lifestyle, demonstrating that no matter where a subculture begins, it seeps into aesthetics, home, food, literature and lifestyle. For example, Pinterest predicts a “Terra Futura” trend to rise in 2025, a movement that transcends categories from “solar punk fashion” into “chaos gardening” “community spaces” and “solar punk houses”. Maybe it started as an aesthetic, but it has grown into a rebellious blend of eco-living and sci-fi that percolates every aspect of lifestyle.
What should a brand do with this information? Get under the skin of these movements, where the good stuff is. Marc Jacobs’ TikTok channel is a hot mess of niche internet moments which gives them cultural credibility. It’s about recognising these pockets of lively subcultures and where you can add value. The effect is hugely rewarding for those audience members in the know and piques the curiosity of those who aren’t. It’s the social era’s take on the famous marketing maxim “Try to talk to everyone and you talk to no one”, and Marc Jacobs has used this attitude to find its stride in the world of modern internet culture. If you don’t get the reference, Marc Jacobs doesn't mind - you might look it up or just enjoy the random nature of it.
Next time you’re going after a cultural moment as a brand, dig into the subculture and the motivation behind it to find a meaningful way to connect with your audience. It’s not punk, it’s solar punk. It’s not “Bridgerton vibes”, it's a fascination with the femininity and opulence of the Rococo era. Rather than trying to hype up a stagnant space, tap into existing passion by finding those subcultures that converge around shared values and interests online. These are not fleeting audios or memes, they are rich, thriving communities ready to consume and express themselves on a deeper level. Get into it!
Meg Anderson is a senior social strategist at BBH London