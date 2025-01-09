Subcultures Aren’t Dead, They’re Evolving: How Brands Can Thrive in the Age of ‘Cores’ and ‘Vibes'

To those who mourn the death of subcultures, hold your tears.

Subcultures, once the meaningful yield of group ideals and beliefs are now much more fragmented. The fashion that accompanies punk, hippie and rave culture was never the core or conception of culture, it was a uniform - an expression of shared belief to signal your belonging to others.

In the 1950s and 60s, when hippie and punk subcultures were born, a subculture was understood to be a collective of like-minded individuals who had shared values and beliefs, often in opposition to societal norms. To be part of a subculture was to share a distinct outlook on life, that would manifest itself in music taste, fashion and slang. Belief first, aesthetic to follow.

Pinterest Predicts 2025 report indicates a potential reverse in how subcultures are born; crucially, it indicates change, not extinction.

It’s easy for ex-Twitter Boomers and ex-Vice cynics to say that subcultures are dead (we don’t make good music these days either, right?). More visual-led reincarnations of subculture in the form of “cores”, “vibes”, “eras” and “aesthetics” seemingly don’t carry the level of deep cultural significance.

However, culture evolves with culture and the way that culture is consumed. Subcultures are a product of current society, and the speed at which subcultures evolve and multiply is just another example of this. If Gen-Z and Millennials can create, identify and participate in new waves of subcultures, then brands need to catch up too. When you write off subcultures as passing trends, the meaningful cultural moments will pass you by.

So, if subculture is understood to be a space for individuals to express their ideals about the world in a group of others who share those very same beliefs… will that not sound very familiar to Redditors, Youtubers, TikTokers and Pinners of today? Yes, participation takes place online rather than in a third space. Yes, it might be consumed solo in your bedroom. But there is a generational difference in our understanding of being “alone” - with many young people feeling part of the community that they regularly engage with digitally.

Pinterest is tuned into the ebb and flow of modern-day subcultures. The annual “Pinterest Predicts” report blends fashion with lifestyle, demonstrating that no matter where a subculture begins, it seeps into aesthetics, home, food, literature and lifestyle. For example, Pinterest predicts a “Terra Futura” trend to rise in 2025, a movement that transcends categories from “solar punk fashion” into “chaos gardening” “community spaces” and “solar punk houses”. Maybe it started as an aesthetic, but it has grown into a rebellious blend of eco-living and sci-fi that percolates every aspect of lifestyle.