The Future Of The Chief Strategy Officer

Strategists once built insight slowly, now they curate it at speed.

If agency strategists used to be craftspeople building an alluring font of advertising knowledge, they have now become master curators utilising AI to sift through more information than ever before.

The ramifications include the changing role of training, under pressure to provide output more quickly, and to make increasingly discerning decisions from new and wider sources of information.

An APG survey found that 95 per cent of strategists use AI tools such as Chat GPT at least weekly. Meanwhile the IPA's Advanced AI For Planning course also highlights how strategists are increasingly called on to view AI as a thought partner as well as a tool.

Current job descriptions include knowledge of AI tools, the ability to analyse synthetic data at pace and test hypotheses is real time. Where strategists were once stereotyped as intellectuals who guided the agency with wisdom and theory, they are now no longer judged solely on their argument but on whether it survives speed and scrutiny.

But what does this mean for the role and the agency model and what is it likely to look like in the future? (if it even exists...)

A 'super soldier' or a hinderance?

Speed is more paramount than ever before especially in an era in which digital advertising makes up 69 to 74 per cent of global ad spend.

"The word I use around AI is 'prolific'...for any bit of the agency, AI should help us be more prolific because the demands of what's out there are exponentially higher than they've ever been before" says Iris global chief strategy officer (CSO) Ben Essen.

However, it is also challenging for junior strategists to learn how to riff off one another in the same way

"One of the benefits of having AI is that my juniors have something which is there 24 hours a day whenever they need it, to test thinking ," explains AMV BBDO CSO Jo Arden.

But she also feels that AI cannot impede on the importance of leaning on colleagues.

"One of the things I wish we could always give to our juniors is somebody who can sit next to them and just be a sounding board," Arden says, adding that in-person discussions are still a priority at the agency.

The technological impact of AI includes its ability to create 'synthetic users' - including a whole profile of a person including demographics and likes. "Basically it can answer questions through the lens of that person and gives about 85 per cent correlation to what you actually get out of a survey" Essen says. "AI is really helpful to point the way, then when you do go and talk to people. You can go much deeper with the real world insight because you've used AI to get in the right direction."

Where strategists previously had to commission research or use small focus groups to get results - now strategists can use AI to become a sort of 'super soldier' according to Gravity Road's CSO Ruari Curran.

"Advertising isn't always as complicated as we make it out to be, and AI can help you go from strategy to execution faster while maintaining quality," Curran admits.

Meanwhile, VCCP's group CSO, Claire Hutchison is less convinced by the tech's benefits. "If you ask AI how much time it could save a CSO it calculates 30-50 per cent. But if I’m honest, this feels a bit like fake news. Whilst AI will be able to provide huge efficiencies on some strategic jobs (data processing, trend scanning, deck formatting, and research) these aren’t the kinds of jobs a CSO should be doing."