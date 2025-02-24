Future of the CCO: how can creative leaders evolve in the age of AI?

Be a ‘tastemaker’

Recognising the need for WPP to equip teams to stay ahead of the advancement of AI, in 2023, its chief executive Mark Read announced that the firm would invest £250 million into data technology as part of its AI strategy.

Among the steps that WPP has taken is its partnership with Nvidia on a content engine which lets its clients use the tool to develop work for commercial use.

Similarly, last year Publicis also set out its strategy to create the industry's first AI-powered 'intelligent system', which it entitled Core AI. In summer 2024, Omnicom launched its ArtBot AI tool to improve efficiency.

Their rivals Havas, Dentsu, Omnicom and IPG have also spent hundreds of millions of dollars to introduce AI partnership tools and build inhouse solutions to keep pace with client demand.

However, Reilly doesn’t believe that AI will take over from creative teams: “There’s definitely going to be things that AI will do. That’s going to allow our people to focus more on bigger things – craft and strategic thinking.” He believes that, at its best, AI will be used to make the working day simpler: “I don’t see it being something you can use once in a while. It’s going to be part of the entire marketing and creative process."

He adds that the adoption of AI has expanded the tools and options creative leaders now have to produce client work.

“Someone has to be the tastemaker, someone has to decide that’s the one we’re going with. Having a high taste level is going to be more important," he continues, comparing the role to that of Pharrell having no mastery over a sewing machine but being the creative director of Louis Vuitton. "He knows what pops and what’s going to pop at any particular moment”.

Likewise, Gravity Road’s CCO Sophie Cullinane emphasises that the tech is already helping the agency produce a greater output. Its owner, Brandtech Group, created the role of Gen AI creative director, appointing ex-Burberry creative James Dow in 2024.

Dow works with global clients across the Group, piloting and scaling its GenAI platform Pencil, as well as informing and helping to upskill creators in the business on the latest tools and developments. He also sits on Brandtech’s Gen AI Residency program, partnering with leading Gen AI artists and creators to push the creative boundaries of marketing with their uses of the tech.

In 2023 Gravity Road produced the ‘Velvetise Into Happiness’ campaign for Hotel Chocolat. It drew on AI to create a Willy Wonka-esque ad for the famous hot chocolate-making machine. It's an example of how the agency shapes itself by not being afraid to embrace new technology.