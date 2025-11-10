Five Things We Learned About... How Humans Decide

In an era obsessed with growth, KPIs, and sales, the marketing industry is losing touch with its most fundamental purpose: influencing human decisions. That's according to research from WPP Media and University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School that looks into the root. And its findings should make the industry sit up straight in their seats.

“Ultimately, we’re all in the decision-making business,” begins Stuart Bowden, global president, strategy and capabilities at WPP Media, talking at its NextM 2025 event. “Whether we’re strategists, creatives, academics, or performance specialists, our shared purpose is to change a human’s decision in favour of our brand.

“There’s so much data, so many thought leaders, so many talks like this all focusing on what humans have done. They look backward at historic data, KPIs, and performance metrics. But it’s rare to ask the prior question: why did humans make those decisions in the first place?”

The research looks into over 1.2 million purchase journeys from WPP’s database and explores the specific factors that drive consumer choices, in turn, suggesting how brands can act to influence those decisions, particularly in three specific areas, according to co-author Professor Felipe Thomaz, speaking at NextM.

Those three areas are:

Brand priming - the increase in favourability for a brand, effectively reordering how someone perceives it

Receptivity - how likely someone is to accept a message

Influence - the power a given channel has to move someone along those dimensions.

Brand affinity is the key factor identified to drive purchases with 84 per cent of consumer choices being influenced by long-lasting brand affinity.

“Only 16 per cent of purchases do consumers surprise themselves and buy something unexpected,” explains Bowden. “Brand priming is king. If you cannot achieve prior preference in a consumer’s mind before they actively start evaluating their decisions on a particular purchase journey or a category, you’re just not at the races.”