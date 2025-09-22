Five Things We Learned About... The Future of Media and Marketing

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the inevitable next step in the future of technology that has been bubbling below the surface much longer than most would think.

The development of AI, according to Daniel Hulme, WPP’s chief AI officer, talking at its NextM 2025 event, will reach the level of university professor by 2030.

“By the end of the decade we’ll have a professor in our pockets,” he explains. “Today’s AI is already at PhD level, but seven years ago it was at toddler level where it was good at regurgitating words but mostly not making sense.

“I think in the next two, three years we'll have a postdoc - something that can apply the scientific apparatus to solving complex problems.”

The large language models (LLMs) that makes up the AI’s knowledge base, according to Hulme, concerns brands from different perspectives: ‘brand brains’ and ‘audience brains’. For brand brains, AI models are trained specifically on tone, visuals, identify, whereas audience brains focus on how consumers perceive the branded content and therefore allowing for creative processes.

Any creative thinking about how AI can amplify their work should consider not just the creative outputs but potential strategic roles it can hold.

However, it doesn’t take a genius to know that when AI is the conversation topic, talk of robots taking over, jobs becoming obsolete, and general apprehension is inevitable. Shula Sinclair, chief strategy officer (CSO) at T&P argues that audiences are overwhelmed with information, and AI can help reduce the cognitive load.

“According to the latest Edelman study, only 17 per cent of people believe the future is looking bright,” says Sinclair at NextM 2025. “74 per cent abandon purchases if they feel overloaded with information; 60 per cent actively ignore advertising.

“Differentiation is going to help, but there’s a case to say AI overall can help us help consumers lighten their cognitive load.”

Sinclair uses humour as an example of using AI as a force for good; T&P’s ‘Own Goal’ campaign for Snickers allowed consumers to use an AI José Mourinho to send messages to friends.

“It’s a playful example that underlines AI’s creative potential. When used imaginatively, it’s a tool for emotional connection and cultural relevance, not just efficiency.”

Despite the positives AI will bring, the question around its influence on workers won’t be going away anytime soon; Dr Laura Weir, WPP’s global talent innovation director, suggests that AI will never replace the knowledge sets of experts: “AI gets us 70 per cent there, and then we need that deep expertise, the people who know better than AI.”

‘M-shaped’ workers, she believes, will become the new norm where employees have general knowledge, particular expertises and creativity as well as the ability to be integrators with the depth and range to bring these together. AI will be the binding agent to assist.

The event, held at Outernet in London, was an exploration of the next 1,000 days in marketing and media. It revealed four critical pillars for success:

Here is a look at five key things learnt about the future impacts of AI from some of its leading experts: