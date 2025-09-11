Vinted Produces TV Series For The Future Of Fashion

Vinted, the leading second-hand fashion marketplace in Europe and a go-to destination for all kinds of second-hand items, is partnering to produce RE/style, a new TV competition series that showcases secondhand design as the future of fashion.

Funded by Vinted, RE/style is a six-part series that will feature eight emerging fashion designers - from Italy, Spain, France and the UK - who will compete to create capsule collections and catwalk-ready looks exclusively from second-hand items. Each challenge requires designers to finish their creations within six hours, drawing inspiration from themes that celebrate adventure and nostalgia, reinvent wardrobe staples and reimagine red carpet look.

Hosted by acclaimed presenter and former model Emma Willis, RE/style features expert judges Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe and Zadrian Smith alongside celebrity guests including Henry Holland, Stacey Dooley, Clara Amfo, Laura Whitmore, Vogue Williams, and Oliver Cheshire. The final episode will welcome model and activist Eunice Olumide and Jessie de la Merced, from Vinted, as special judges.

The series’ finale will see the two finalists unveil bespoke collections inspired by their standout looks from the show. The winner’s collection will be showcased at London Fashion Week. These items will be sold exclusively on Vinted, with all profits donated to Oxfam, underscoring the show’s commitment to circular fashion and social impact.



From October 13th, fashion enthusiasts can also shop on Vinted for the very items used by the wardrobe designers to create the show’s looks. The items will be sold exclusively on Oxfam’s Vinted page - with the money raised supporting the charity in the UK.Production

Co-created with Lion Television Scotland (an All3Media company) and media agency Mindshare UK, a WPP Media brand, the series premieres on Prime Video in the UK in October 2025, and is Vinted's first long-form branded content on Prime Video.

RE/style is supported by a wider 360 media campaign, executed by Mindshare UK, highlighting Vinted’s mission to make second-hand the first choice. Similar campaigns will run in France, Italy, and Spain, with local TV sponsorships, TVC campaigns featuring the hosts, and influencer activations.



Jessie de la Merced, Vice President, Corporate Affairs at Vinted, said: “With RE/style, we're making it clear that second-hand isn’t a trend - it’s here't to stay now and into the future. This series brings bold creativity and circular fashion to the runway, proving that new style doesn't have to be based on new items. We really hope the fresh ideas of the young designers featured can inspire more people to explore Vinted and show that everything you need is already out there. Second-hand unlocks endless style options, while being better for the climate and easier on your wallet than buying new.”

Ross Minton, Head of Partnerships and Invention at Mindshare UK, said: “We've worked closely with Vinted for many years, always taking a considered approach to media placements and partnerships that genuinely align with their mission of circularity, creativity and empowering people to try second-hand. RE/style marks an exciting evolution in how we continue to build on that mission, allowing us to deepen Vinted's brand narrative in fresh and culturally relevant ways.”



Phil Christer, Managing Director UK, Amazon Ads, said: “Audiences respond strongly when brands bring together their authentic values with compelling content. Throughout this series, Vinted demonstrate their commitment to circular fashion through long-form branded content which brings a competitive element to the subject. And with Prime Video's reach they are showcasing how second-hand fashion can be both aspirational and creative with engaged and passionate audiences."



Emma Willis, RE/Style host, said: “Hosting RE/Style has been an incredible experience; I have loved returning to my fashion roots and have been completely wow-ed by the talent of these emerging fashion designers. I have had so much fun delving back into my wardrobe and finding new ways to repurpose old outfits and bring them to life, and hope that audiences are inspired in a similar fashion.”



Lisa Hazlehurst, Head of Lion Television Scotland & Executive Producer says: “It’s been a joy to work with some of Europe’s brightest emerging fashion designers transforming pre-loved clothes into stunning runway collections. With the wonderful Emma Willis at the helm, this competition not only showcases creativity and passion but also champions the zeitgeist of circular fashion – out with the new and in with the old! Winning a spot at London Fashion Week is an incredible prize, and Lion Scotland is thrilled to work alongside such a talented and inspiring bunch of people.”