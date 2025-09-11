Line Down? Just Take The Lime

In response to the outage, the rental e-bike operator is reassuring commuters that its service remains up and running. Lime has got their back.

Created by The Or, ‘Good Service on All Limes’ takes the iconic tube line names and places a Lime twist on them, reiterating how its bikes are always there to keep the city moving.

The campaign runs across digital OOH and social.

Ellie Bird, Communications and Brand Lead at Limecommented: “It’s been incredible to see so many Londoners using Lime to get to work and plug the gaps left by the strikes. Many Londoners already depend on Lime for their daily travel, but moments like these only reinforce just how vital rental bikes have become in keeping the city moving. This isn’t just a one off. Our bikes are a trusted mainstay that the capital can rely on to get around 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Creatives at The Or, Dylan Hartigan and Tom Snell added “Tubes are down, buses are packed, walking to and from work is long. Lime has stepped-up to save us all. Thank you, Lime.”

Credits

The Or

Paulo Salomao - Managing Partner

Dylan Hartigan - Creative

Tom Snell - Creative

Jiaan Koch - Brand Director

Lime

Ellie Bird - Communications & Brand Lead

Holly Creswell - Content & Marketing Specialist

Ruby Topzand - Public Relations Specialist