Line Down? Just Take The Lime
A new campaign created by The Or celebrates good service on all Limes, for Lime
11 September 2025
This week, London has experienced major disruption as the Underground has ground to a halt due to service disruption on the Underground. With the whole city being left without a key mode of transport, the capital has seen many commuters turn to Lime. The Or is behind a new work for the e-bike brand.
During the first two days of this week's Underground service disruption, Lime saw more than a 50% increase in the number of e-bike and e-scooter journeys taken during the morning commuter peak hours (7 am - 11 am), compared to the previous week. Journeys were also longer in both distance and duration when compared with the week prior, indicating that many riders relied on Lime for the entirety of their commutes, rather than the first or last mile.
In response to the outage, the rental e-bike operator is reassuring commuters that its service remains up and running. Lime has got their back.
Created by The Or, ‘Good Service on All Limes’ takes the iconic tube line names and places a Lime twist on them, reiterating how its bikes are always there to keep the city moving.
The campaign runs across digital OOH and social.
Ellie Bird, Communications and Brand Lead at Limecommented: “It’s been incredible to see so many Londoners using Lime to get to work and plug the gaps left by the strikes. Many Londoners already depend on Lime for their daily travel, but moments like these only reinforce just how vital rental bikes have become in keeping the city moving. This isn’t just a one off. Our bikes are a trusted mainstay that the capital can rely on to get around 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Creatives at The Or, Dylan Hartigan and Tom Snell added “Tubes are down, buses are packed, walking to and from work is long. Lime has stepped-up to save us all. Thank you, Lime.”
Credits
The Or
Paulo Salomao - Managing Partner
Dylan Hartigan - Creative
Tom Snell - Creative
Jiaan Koch - Brand Director
Lime
Ellie Bird - Communications & Brand Lead
Holly Creswell - Content & Marketing Specialist
Ruby Topzand - Public Relations Specialist