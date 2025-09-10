iris Creates Moving Bot-Board For World ID
The pop-up board was carried by three robots at Mahattan Beach, Los Angeles
10 September 2025
World, the network of real humans, built on anonymous proof of human technology and powered by a globally inclusive financial network that enables the free flow of digital assets, released the first fully synchronized, three-robot billboard in Manhattan Beach, Los Angeles, on September 6.
The billboard promotes the importance of proof of human for the age of AI. The message is simple: Bots are here — we need to make them easier to spot.
The solution is World ID: a digital proof of human that anonymously proves someone is a unique human, not a bot. IRIS Worldwide collaborated with MachineHistories production studio to engineer the world’s first billboard fully powered by a unified robot network called “BotBoard.”
BotBoard is carried by three unified robots and includes messaging that declares “Bots are not always this easy to spot” and “Not all bots are this innocent” on each side. The BotBoard made its debut at Manhattan Beach on September 6 in tandem with World’s inaugural “No Bot Shop” — a one-day pop-up in Los Angeles created to return coveted items to real humans. The experience featured high-demand merchandise often targeted by bots, including concert tickets, collectibles, and limited-edition sneakers.
“Online security challenges and fears have been long discussed, but usually in tech-heavy terms,” said Alex Abrantes, Chief Creative Officer of IRIS Worldwide. “World gave us the opportunity to create a real-life, memorable interaction for audiences that illustrates how prevalent bots are online, as well as how disruptive they are to people’s online experience.”
An additional appearance will take place in Seattle outside the Razer gaming store on September 13, highlighting the partnership between Razer and World that enables humans-only gaming. World socials will amplify people’s organic reactions into four compilation films.
World’s previous positioning highlighted the inefficiencies of CAPTCHA challenges online. Today, through IRIS Worldwide’s new awareness-driven work, the BotBoard builds on the reality that bots are everywhere in the consumer’s digital world as they become harder to identify.
“World ID empowers everyone with the ability to easily spot what’s human and what’s a bot online. To show it, we created an idea that makes them easy to spot in the real world as well,” said John Patroulis, Chief Marketing Officer at Tools for Humanity, leading marketing for World. “Building a real human network will be fundamental to unlocking the benefits of AI for everyone, and BotBoard is meant to be a fun way to demonstrate why we need it.”
Through World ID, World is making digital finance and other online services such as e-commerce, gaming, dating and more become fairer and more secure by reducing spam and fake accounts online, and improving access to services that require verification — all while keeping the individual’s information private.
Credits
Eduardo Maruri, Global Creative Chairman, IRIS Worldwide
Menno Kluin, Global CCO, IRIS Worldwide
Alex Abrantes, NA CCO, IRIS Worldwide
Brian Gartside, Global Head of Design, IRIS Worldwide
Paolo Agulto, ECD, IRIS Singapore
Patrick McPherson, ACD, IRIS Worldwide
Jake Leber, Senior Art Director, IRIS Worldwide
Luis Valencia, Senior Designer, IRIS Worldwide
Yi Rong, Art Director, IRIS Worldwide
Weihao Lam, Senior Art Director, IRIS Worldwide
Esteban Viteri-Lynn, Motion Graphics Designer, IRIS Worldwide
Leigh Armstrong, Global Client Director, IRIS Worldwide
Adrienne Darnell, Executive Producer
MachineHistories, Fabrication Studio
High Contrast, Activation Partner
Riverspirit Studios, Content Capture