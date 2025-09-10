iris Creates Moving Bot-Board For World ID

World, the network of real humans, built on anonymous proof of human technology and powered by a globally inclusive financial network that enables the free flow of digital assets, released the first fully synchronized, three-robot billboard in Manhattan Beach, Los Angeles, on September 6.

The billboard promotes the importance of proof of human for the age of AI. The message is simple: Bots are here — we need to make them easier to spot.

The solution is World ID: a digital proof of human that anonymously proves someone is a unique human, not a bot. IRIS Worldwide collaborated with MachineHistories production studio to engineer the world’s first billboard fully powered by a unified robot network called “BotBoard.”

BotBoard is carried by three unified robots and includes messaging that declares “Bots are not always this easy to spot” and “Not all bots are this innocent” on each side. The BotBoard made its debut at Manhattan Beach on September 6 in tandem with World’s inaugural “No Bot Shop” — a one-day pop-up in Los Angeles created to return coveted items to real humans. The experience featured high-demand merchandise often targeted by bots, including concert tickets, collectibles, and limited-edition sneakers.