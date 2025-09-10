How Iris Became The Agency Of The Brave

Creative Swagger

Menno, having worked at some of the world’s top creative shops, what feels creatively different at Iris—and how does that difference show up in the work?

MK: The outsider spirit, mixed with entrepreneurial thinking, is what makes the difference. We are an open organisation where people are empowered to shape the work in whatever way best serves the project. Our clients should never feel weighed down by bureaucracy when their goal is to make the biggest impact. The best agencies will be fluid - building teams that shift and evolve based on the needs of the project.

Creatively, there is an almost weird desire to do unhinged things. Iris has so many great amazing stories in its history - moments that I do a double-take to when I hear what was done. I would love to continue to do that and be true to the real Iris legacy and DNA.

Which recent pieces of work best embody the creative spirit you’re trying to build at Iris?

For California Pizza Kitchen's 40th anniversary, we gave the full brand a “midlife crisis” makeover - intentionally bad, which made it great. For Pizza Hut, we sponsored Dominoes, as in the game… and their competitor. Also fun. We built a skatepark for Samsung that changed lighting throughout the day to match the conditions for each piece of content. Stuff like that, where it feels like we are getting away with something, doing something fresh and new.

At the moment, we are building that spirit out to be complemented by stronger storytelling - because full-spectrum creativity is the goal. Any media, any type of creative, as long as it's at the highest levels and standards.

Right now, we’re working on a robotics project for a global tech client and… a tombstone for another. It's the variety that makes this interesting to me. The kind of work where we all say: “I am not sure how to do it, but let's try.”

We are an organisation that will never “arrive” at any fixed destination, because we’re always changing, evolving, tinkering, and experimenting.

But the goal is clear: to create work that transcends “a job”. Something that feels like a life experience. Stories worth telling. The kind of work you look back on and say, “damn, that was great."

It's my job to clearly articulate the best possible outcome of any project - at any level, in any type of media. In most cases, those outcomes are intangible like emotion or share of voice. When there’s clarity on the end goal and emotional need, the work becomes an exercise of focus, curating the right team, and nailing the logistics.

You’ve described yourself as "a New Yorker with global ambitions". What perspective does that bring to leading a creative department in London - and how does it shape the kind of work you champion?

MK: I have always tried to build creative cultures rooted in UK principles. The shops I admired early on were agencies like AMV, DDB London, and BBH - the greats. What I love about UK creativity is that the best of the best transcends pure commerciality. It sits somewhere between advertising, storytelling, and art - more so than American work.

Over time, my creative philosophy has evolved, shaped by years of working on HBO and absorbing more entertainment-driven principles. I’m hoping to bring that merged perspective back to the UK and offer something fresh and different. And maybe, after all this time in the US, I’ve become more of a maximalist than a minimalist.

Blocks And Cement: How Iris Is Building Brands (Externally And Internally)

Ben, you talk about "pure brand work in a fragmented world". What does that actually mean in practice—and can you share a recent example where it made a tangible impact?

BE: Our job as an agency remains the same: to create ideas with disproportionate scale and impact that act as a multiplier on revenue and profit. But the context in which we must do this has transformed. The mass market has fragmented by a factor of five in the last 15 years (Sinan Aral, Hype Machine), and the cost of buying your way into mass culture has become so inflated that it’s now very hard to achieve with any decent ROI.

So the new approach to scale is to build brand ideas that bridge into and across multiple audience cultures and communities.