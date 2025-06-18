The Return of the Real

Nothing beats the energy of real-life connection—whether it’s sharing the thrill of a live music act, bonding over a shared obsession, or immersing yourself in a brand experience that actually earns your attention.

As traditional advertising loses its edge—failing to reach audiences with the same impact it once did—marketers are leaning into live events as a way to cut through. But this isn’t about stunts. It’s about crafting culturally relevant, creatively rich experiences that people want to be part of.

In recent months, brands like EE, McVitie’s, Sheba and IKEA have staged ambitious real-world activations—designed not just to celebrate launches and milestones, but to draw audiences into their worlds.

“If you want to be part of the conversation, you have to create experiences that enter those spaces—and that people want to talk about and engage with,” says Natalia Ball, global chief growth officer at Mars Pet Nutrition. “That might be something useful for pet parents, or something entertaining, or something that opens minds. But it has to be talkable. That’s the shift we’re making.”

Mars recently brought that thinking to life with an underwater sensory experience at London’s Natural History Museum, premiering the documentary behind its award-winning ‘Sheba Hope Grows’ project.