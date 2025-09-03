A Passion For Storytelling That Sells - Samsung's Annika Bizon

She’s also a big believer in the data provided by Samsung’s health app on her phone to help her sleep - a particularly useful function given the high levels of travel she’s experiencing lately, everywhere from London to the company’s South Korean headquarters in Suwon.

Of course, when you talk to Bizon, the subject of AI comes up - it is one of the tech businesses’ core focuses of growth. “We’re already seeing an incredible response to Galaxy AI, and have committed to expanding Galaxy AI to 400 million devices by the end of this year,” reveals Bizon. “It’s a powerful signal that we believe AI is for everyone; it’s becoming a vital, integrated part of everyday life.”

A need for balance

Her grounding in entertainment fostered Bizon's love for creativity, even during a long period of focusing on the commercial sides of the business. And while it was the content that kept her motivated, she noted that people would always become more enthusiastic whenever she told them where she worked.

"That was where my passion started to move into marketing," she explains. "I went into commercial roles that managed marketing and sales, which gave me a different edge on things. I look at everything through a lens of, ‘What does it mean to the consumer? What makes sense? What resonates? What’s brand activity versus sales activity?' And because I’ve sat in all those seats, I probably have a slightly different perspective."

And while she has developed a passion for storytelling through marketing, she also recognises the importance of promotion and performance while having a balance with authentic creativity.

At Samsung, she has grasped onto the innovation produced by the company across its tech and the opportunity to excite consumers with those.

"We’re making a quite fundamental game change, and I get to talk to them about taking technology and creating experiences and understanding that's quite an exciting space," she says. "That is in the same way as when I go back to movies and telling stories and everything about a film or TV - it's all about telling stories. Someone gives me the script around what the product is, and I get to tell the story, right?"

Commenting on working with Bizon, Zoe Eagle, the CEO of Iris London, describes her as "an incredible marketing leader" who is capable of inspiring and retaining a focus on achieving maximum impact for Samsung while remaining grounded.

"She works with us as a true partner, leveraging our integrated structure masterfully to deliver participation and innovation across her business- the incredible impact of Samsung Skate being an awesome example of this," adds Eagle. "She also has more energy than anyone I have ever met in my life - climbing actual mountains in her spare time!"

The World of Marketing, according to Annika Bizon

When you're commissioning a campaign, having such an interest in the entertainment side of things, what is it you're looking for in the brief or the agency response?

It depends on what we’re taking to market. You’re going to take a very different point of view if you’re bringing a smartphone out or if you’re bringing out a Ring. Those things have different stories. But what I’m looking for is, first of all, we do a load of consumer research to understand what people actually want from a phone and what that means for the brand. The second thing is, how do we make that make sense, and which channels should we be talking about to in that space?

And we have to ask, “Are we marketing to ourselves?” And that can be brilliant because we know what we want to talk about, but are we genuinely interested in trying to solve problems? There are always problems, but where are we trying to solve? Is it people wanting more time? Phones are becoming more of a hub for how people live their lives, so do they want to do more with their phones? We have to be really connected to that space in the right way. That's what I try to think about – “Why would this not work?”

For Samsung as a brand, how do you maintain consistency across the work?

The innovation is the ethos of Samsung; it’s what people expect. So Samsung brings something out, and generally, the technology is incredible. My job is to take that technology and go, “How do I make this make sense to the consumer?” because sometimes we have so many features, so we need to decide “Which ones are we talking about, and are we talking to ourselves?” When you talk about the consistency of brand guidelines, we’ve got all the things you would expect, especially with more and more content going through content creators and in spaces that we wouldn’t have naturally used previously.

We we are trying to find genuinely authentic spaces which is why we are focusing on skateboarding. So, with skateboarding in the UK, we wanted to really get behind that for a number of reasons. One was, we know that it’s interesting to audiences which is interesting to us because it’s another space where we can have conversations through DJs and musicians too. Second, it’s an open sport and we’re an open brand. So how do we bring those two things together? Third is that skateboarders prop their phones up on branded trainers to play videos - we’ve got a phone that stands up. And the final thing is that people have to fail before you get a trick, but you’ve got to keep doing it before you film that and we love the art.