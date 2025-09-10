McDonald's Monopoly Returns
The annual event is back better than ever, with work from Leo UK and tms
10 September 2025
Monopoly at McDonald's is back in the UK for the ‘ultimate collab’ – dropping a range of exciting prizes, exclusive merchandise, and an interactive digital game board, while introducing its first Monopoly themed menu item: the Loaded Caramel McFlurry. In another first, breakfast is available for the collab – customers receive the chance to win on The Breakfast Wrap and McCafé hot drinks, with custom hot cups created by tms.
The campaign, led by creative marketing agency tms, taps into Gen Z’s love of brand partnerships, with Mr. Monopoly teaming up with McDonaldland characters Grimace, Birdie, and Hamburglar in a playful icon-meets-icon crossover. To further engage Gen Z audiences, the campaign leverages the power of play, giving fans a guaranteed 1 in 4 chance to win instantly.
This year, tms has introduced new ways to play with an enhanced gamified experience available within the McDonald’s app. This has been built as an interactive, 3D digital Monopoly gameboard - complete with a new “Go” button that allows players to move around the board as their game progresses, akin to the real-life game. The game is programmed with 30 possible outcomes, and players can view previews of prize offerings and redeem their winnings within the experience.
Designed to create next-level hype, the prize offerings include multiple McDonald’s Monopoly collabs, leaning into the drop-culture Gen-Z knows and loves. tms designed and sourced all merchandise for the promotion, including a limited-edition physical gameboard designed and tailored to iconic McDonald’s menu items, with properties such as ‘Big Mac Manor’ and McDonald’s food game tokens. Hoodies, key rings, ping badges, t-shirts, and a light-up neon McDonald’s light are also available as prize giveaways.
A limited-time menu item, the Loaded Caramel McFlurry, is available as part of the campaign for the first time – tapping directly into nostalgic pleasures, from the millionaire shortbread toppings to the gold “Monopoly Money” packaging.
To amplify the campaign, Leo UK will today (10th September) drop a 30” hero film that brings the characters together, inspired by music video culture. Set to 50 Cent’s I Get Money, the spot sees the McDonaldland crew celebrating their winning moments in an energetic rap-style video, complete with cash raining from the sky and a showcase of prizes - from Curry’s LG TV and Jet2 Holidays to JBL Speakers and Moonpig Flowers. The prizes were negotiated, handled, and fulfilled by tms.
The collab world will spill out into restaurants, digital, and across the nation with panels and large-format OOH to announce that “it’s back” and make the “guaranteed 1 in 4 chances of winning instantly” unmissable.
The campaign kicked off on 3 September with teaser activity across McDonald’s owned and paid social channels. “Sightings” of McDonaldland characters appeared on famous Monopoly streets, including Grimace inspecting a parking ticket on Park Lane and Birdie strolling down Regent Street with the Monopoly dog in her handbag.
tms spearheaded the campaign as lead agency, with Leo UK managing all ATL advertising. Media planning and buying is by OMD; with a restaurant and below-the-line campaign by Linney. TMW led strategy and creative for the eCRM programme, delivering personalised email and push messaging with innovative technology to re-engage returning super fans, attract new players, and strengthen brand love and loyalty. PR agency Red Consultancy led the earned media and paid influencer content for the MONOPOLY campaign, generating excitement around the game's return, educating customers on new gameplay formats, and highlighting key features of this year’s game.
To drive further excitement on launch day, Red Consultancy spearheaded the installation of a giant McDonald’s x MONOPOLY red hotel at the iconic game location, King’s Cross Station. Red Consultancy also managed the distribution of FREE McDonald’s x MONOPOLY cash, which members of the public could redeem for complimentary McCafé coffees and Fries. Additional regional activations are due to take place in Manchester, Birmingham, and Cardiff throughout the campaign.
Lucy Johnson, Marketing Manager, McDonald’s UK & IE, said: “Building on the momentum of previous years, the new McDonald’s Monopoly promotion invites fans to ‘GO’ for something extraordinary. With a fully interactive digital gameboard now available in the McDonald’s app, we’re opening the door to a new generation of players – while staying true to Monopoly’s roots that have made the promotion a fan favourite for decades.”
John Viccars, Head of Strategy at tms, said: “This year, the shift to celebrating McDonald’s Monopoly as the ‘ultimate collab’, has led to our most exciting campaign experience of all. Packed with fresh icon-to-icon creative, hype driving mash-up prizes, first ever Monopoly menu item, playful digital experiences, and fun real-life activations, we’ve truly maximised the generosity and joy for McDonald’s customers.”
The Monopoly game at McDonald’s runs nationwide from 10 September to 21 October 2025.
