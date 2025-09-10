McDonald's Monopoly Returns

The collab world will spill out into restaurants, digital, and across the nation with panels and large-format OOH to announce that “it’s back” and make the “guaranteed 1 in 4 chances of winning instantly” unmissable.

The campaign kicked off on 3 September with teaser activity across McDonald’s owned and paid social channels. “Sightings” of McDonaldland characters appeared on famous Monopoly streets, including Grimace inspecting a parking ticket on Park Lane and Birdie strolling down Regent Street with the Monopoly dog in her handbag.

tms spearheaded the campaign as lead agency, with Leo UK managing all ATL advertising. Media planning and buying is by OMD; with a restaurant and below-the-line campaign by Linney. TMW led strategy and creative for the eCRM programme, delivering personalised email and push messaging with innovative technology to re-engage returning super fans, attract new players, and strengthen brand love and loyalty. PR agency Red Consultancy led the earned media and paid influencer content for the MONOPOLY campaign, generating excitement around the game's return, educating customers on new gameplay formats, and highlighting key features of this year’s game.

To drive further excitement on launch day, Red Consultancy spearheaded the installation of a giant McDonald’s x MONOPOLY red hotel at the iconic game location, King’s Cross Station. Red Consultancy also managed the distribution of FREE McDonald’s x MONOPOLY cash, which members of the public could redeem for complimentary McCafé coffees and Fries. Additional regional activations are due to take place in Manchester, Birmingham, and Cardiff throughout the campaign.

Lucy Johnson, Marketing Manager, McDonald’s UK & IE, said: “Building on the momentum of previous years, the new McDonald’s Monopoly promotion invites fans to ‘GO’ for something extraordinary. With a fully interactive digital gameboard now available in the McDonald’s app, we’re opening the door to a new generation of players – while staying true to Monopoly’s roots that have made the promotion a fan favourite for decades.”

John Viccars, Head of Strategy at tms, said: “This year, the shift to celebrating McDonald’s Monopoly as the ‘ultimate collab’, has led to our most exciting campaign experience of all. Packed with fresh icon-to-icon creative, hype driving mash-up prizes, first ever Monopoly menu item, playful digital experiences, and fun real-life activations, we’ve truly maximised the generosity and joy for McDonald’s customers.”

The Monopoly game at McDonald’s runs nationwide from 10 September to 21 October 2025.

