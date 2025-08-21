Side Missions: Behind Leo's Campaign To Showcase McDonald's As An Everyday Escape

How did you decide which games to tap into, given how vast gaming audiences are?

We focused on where “side mission” comes from: role-playing and adventure games. The aim was to reimagine the McDonald’s experience as a mission you’d find in a video game, complete with a name, an objective, and different ways to access it.

What was the biggest challenge when putting this campaign together?

Scale. Our goal is to create big brand moments that make a visit to McDonald’s feel like a real event, which means our idea needs to stretch across the full brand experience, from a delicious Side Mission menu through to a daily Side Mission app promo, and everything in between. All of that means the deliverable list gets very long, and we’re managing hundreds of assets. But the reward when the campaign is out there and you see it across every brand touchpoint, makes it all worthwhile.

How important was tapping into the creator economy with collaboration from popular gamers, such as Angry Ginge, with the campaign? Something that was planned from the start?

Sharing the pen with our audience is one of the key tactics we use to drive participation. In this case, we partnered with some of the UK’s biggest gamers for the first time and designed the missions around their own playstyles and what their audiences love. When you’re co-creating with the audience like this, you have to be open to the unexpected but that’s often where the best stuff comes from. One mission even challenges fans to eat McDonald’s on “Hard Mode.” We’re excited to see where they take it.

The campaign obviously isn’t just a hero film - comes with OOH, its own unique games and the chances to win prizes. Why branch out with such a multi-layered campaign?

Fandom sits at the heart of our strategy for McDonald’s, and like any fandom, it has layers: the core audience, a group of more engaged fans, and the top five percent of hardcore superfans. We design for all three so there’s something for everyone but also depth that rewards those who go looking. For example, we teased the campaign with a sly nod to a 1990s McDonald’s cartridge game. Most people will miss it, but those who spot it will get a real kick out of it.

We wanted each mission to feel authentic to the gaming world, which meant a mix of lengths, difficulties, and formats from quick, offer-based challenges to more immersive quests. The sweet spot was where the McDonald’s experience met a credible gaming experience. That’s where Leo UK’s social and design capabilities really came into play - we’ve got one of the strongest creative offerings in the industry right now, and this campaign shows just how far we can push it across every channel.