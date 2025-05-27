“I Am Not A Robot”: Javier Campopiano On Letting Truths Win

With the industry’s award season in full force for this year, Javier Campopiano is a creative who knows a thing or two about winning. With over 200 Cannes Lions to his name; several Grand Prix and Titanium Lions, and a host of awards at D&AD - including its pinnacle Black Pencil, not only does he know what it takes to create award-winning work, but knows the changing tide of the industry; when he talks, everyone stops and listens.

As global chief creative officer (CCO) of McCann Worldgroup and McCann, Campopiano has led the creative vision for some of the largest brands across the globe, having worked with L’Oréal, Xbox, Coca-Cola and Mastercard to name a few.

Before joining McCann two years ago, previous roles saw him as worldwide CCO at Grey and WPP’s OpenX, CCO across many FCB agencies, and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Knowing and understanding creativity, therefore, is an understatement. Speaking at this year's D&AD Festival, Campopiano details the state of the industry at large, providing his top insights into how work should be approached, and how creatives can stay on top of the ever-evolving future, without succumbing to complacency

Insights Are Not Enough

Having an insight is key for any piece of creativity, however, Campopiano argues it's not enough. More than ever, searching for truths is important.

Starting his career in his home town - the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires, he explains searching for truths in a landscape where original ideas were often pushed back against is a characteristic he’s held throughout his career.

“Even thought I didn’t know it, I was trying to find some truth,” he begins. “Argentina at some point in the past became recognised in advertising because of its ability to find insights. In 2001, we had five presidents in one week... you really don’t know what’s going to happen, and I think we became really good at finding insights because amidst the craziness, you cannot hold onto the things you know that are going to change, or see the things that are going to remain constant.”

Campopiano believes that one of the main consistencies across his work was exemplified through Tide's 2018 Super Bowl ad, based on a “really sharp insight” that if every ad shows impeccable clothes, then they must be Tide.