Meet Omnicom Production's UK CEO

You’ve built your career across a range of production and content businesses during a period of huge industry change. Looking back, what connects those roles, and what has most shaped the leader you are today?

Production and content are very much born from the same place: creating work, moments, and memories that drive behavioural change and business impact. Creating work that connects consumers to brands, products, and services, be it through a pure production lens or a wider content experience lens, the end goal remains the same — it’s just that how you get there can vary a little.

What has shaped me as a leader? There’s no single thing. It’s the people around me, because no one can do it all. You have to know how to get the best out of people, understand your own strengths and weaknesses, and draw inspiration from the brilliance around you. Listening and learning never stops. Being incredibly client-centric, understanding how to shape companies to serve their needs. Thinking big, drawing from other industries, as it’s easy to get trapped in micro details. I take inspiration from leaders outside our world; getting too inwardly focused is dangerous in my opinion.

Being open to newness, accepting failure as part of the course, a relentless desire to excel, and a natural curiosity — all of it shapes how I lead. Accepting that change is the only constant, while recognising that some things remain the same: originality, insight, bravery, transparency. A focus on talent. An obsession for clients. A lens to the future. Tapping into culture. And tech? Increasingly, it’s our friend.

You’ve worked across different kinds of organisations — from entrepreneurial setups to global networks. What has that variety taught you about how production and creativity work best together?

They are very much bedfellows. A great concept is only great if it’s made in a way that doesn’t just bring it to life, but makes the original idea even better than originally conceived. Regardless of the size of the agency, creative and production are best when they’re ideated together. Some of the best work I’ve seen is made when teams can rally around a client challenge to create the best work possible — when brilliant production teams can help shape or support the ideation phase, and when brilliant ECDs can extend their talent and reach meaningfully into the production stages.

Today, with the need to create more for less, across a huge marketing ecosystem and ever-more complex media plans, the interconnectivity between creative and production is key. Great production teams need to know how to unlock great ideas and adapt for more and more channels and markets, thousands of variants, and a huge range of audiences.

What drew you to Omnicom Production, and what felt compelling about stepping into the UK CEO role at this point in your career?

The vision.

A totally new content experience model, powered by the fusion of incredible talent and ever evolving tech. The sheer scale of the operational change within Omnicom — bringing production into one entity was a huge draw for me. It signalled the intention of the (now biggest hold co.) to meaningfully bridge creative and performance outcomes. And at a scale never seen before. I’ve always been ambitious and found change management fascinating.

The level of change Omnicom and Omnicom Production were driving excited and excites me. I very much see this as a pivotal moment in my career as we create something incredibly powerful for our clients.

What’s your ambition for Omnicom Production in the UK, and how do you want the business to be perceived by agencies, clients and talent?

We’ve already achieved so much in a very short space of time. I really think that the opportunity ahead is huge. Essentially we’re here to create content at scale by combining creativity, data and technology. It sounds simple, but it requires a huge level of focus, commitment and ambition. But the team in the UK know the path that lies ahead and what we need to achieve.

I want clients to see us a force for change — a partner who can drive business performance and increased marketing ROI. I want our competitors to be constantly chasing our coat tails. I want us to lead. I want talent to see us a future facing production company that can unlock powerful brand impact . I want talent to be coming to us as they want to help shape the future of our company, working with brilliant colleagues and some of the most inspiring brands out there.