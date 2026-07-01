Never Allowing Herself To Settle, Memes, and Monsters — Juliana Paracencio

Memes

Memes are the new Print. And I'm very serious.

I'm obsessed with pop culture, but memes specifically are one of the most underrated creative formats in existence. People dismiss them as internet noise. I look at them and see the purest form of communication there is. A tiny space. One image, one or two lines. You need to be direct to the point because there's simply no room for anything else. But that's all you need to tell a good idea. The constraint isn't a limitation. It's the whole game.

The best memes aren't trying to be funny. They're trying to be accurate. They come from observation, from someone noticing something true about daily life and having the nerve to say it in public. That's an insight. That's what we spend weeks trying to find in advertising, and some anonymous person nailed it before breakfast. If the idea I'm working on can't survive being reduced to a meme, I start to wonder if it's actually as strong as I think it is.