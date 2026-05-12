Wil Maxey and Elliott White on Finding Their Way to Droga5

Creative Salon: How did you get started in your careers?

Maxey: I studied at Lincoln University, before it was cool, and after a few agency visits and book crits, made the move to London. A few months in I landed my first job with my then partner at DLKW Lowe. Which for anyone under 30, was an advertising agency.

White: Being Australian, I did AWARD school in Sydney, coming top 10, which is almost non-negotiable there, and was hired as a junior copywriter at JWT Sydney on parallel things like diarrhoea medication and roadside assist.

What does creativity mean to you?

Maxey: Our first thought would be, it means we aren’t stacking shelves anymore.

I’m sure some people would announce creativity meaning human expression or something cool like that. But to us it’s the thing that’s gotten us out of lives that have surely been replaced by an automaton somewhere.

But in the broader sense, creativity is still the best way to convince humans about something. Whatever you're selling, be it a can of soup, regime change or four more years, if you present it as a creative idea, it gets stuck in people’s brains.

What role did creative play in growing up?

Maxey: Growing up in a tiny village, creativity wasn’t ever called creativity, it was just what you did when there was absolutely nothing else to do. It usually started with making something, filming something, or attempting an unnecessary project for no real reason.

I did then go on to spend a lot of time in school skipping lessons to learn photoshop, so that got me into design from a relatively early age.

White: Both my parents saw the arts as a fast track to starvation. So, creativity came in the form of a video store, drama class, mad magazine fold-ins and WWE storylines. Ultimately, we don't think a creative childhood necessarily makes a creative life. It’s more often that restriction makes better art than freedom. A bored kid stuck in his room with nothing but an imagination is the most creative thing on the planet.

Were there any particularly inspirational people, or a particular moment that helped shape your path or way of thinking?

Maxey: It was a short stint at DDB London. After a few internships we arrived at DDB and that place was clearly operating on another level. Every office had a star team in it, most of whom are ECDs and CCOs around town now. So just being in that office, at that time filled you with inspiration and a passion for the craft.

White: I got an internship at a startup agency in my hometown started by an ECD named Adam Lance. The dress code was strictly board shorts. We were forbidden from taking anything seriously. He made me do 100 headlines for a paint shop. He reviewed them next to me on megaspeaker.

How did you form and develop your creative partnership?

White: Wil had been at Havas London a few years and had a partner. I was hired as a solo floating writer, and on his first day was put on a pitch with Wil. That partner of Wil then quit and in an act of genius management efficiency, Ben Mooge made us partners on that pitch. That was for the Department for Education, which we went on to win and receive a few awards so proof/pudding.

How do you see working within the culture of Droga5 helped you develop creatively?

White: Droga5 always tries to maintain a startup energy when it comes to work. Less layers, less politics, less internal meetings to get to a presentation. So hopefully the work is less over-thought, and the creatives (as much as they legally can be) happier.

How do you go about pitching in eye catching ideas that are distinctive for the brand but perhaps also a little bit risky too? Why is that perhaps more important than ever?

Maxey: If we’re talking about pitching to a client, that comes down to the relationship we have. Is there love and trust. It doesn't matter how amazing the idea is, or even how boring and safe it is, if the client doesn’t trust you nothing’s getting made. There are so many amazing creatives around the world who go into pressos carrying world famous metal dripping ideas, to just be hit by a marketing director blank wall of a face. That’s up to the agencies to cultivate, either with baby steps of work that builds trust or smarter client selection. With Amazon Books, that relationship was built before we arrived, and we take great care growing it further, with what we would say are the best clients Wil and I have ever had.