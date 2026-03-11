The New Droga5: Cultural Influence, brand capital and a side of the unexpected

If Droga5’s 2025 was about wiring the machine together, 2026 is about switching it on, top of the dial, to write the next chapter for what creative agencies can become.

This isn’t a story about a merger. It’s a story about belief. About what creative agencies are for in the age of AI efficiency, performance marketing and boardroom scepticism. As Droga5 London enters its first full year as a newly configured force — larger, louder, and newly aligned — its leadership team is staking out a clear position: brand is not just decoration. It is growth capital. Cultural influence is not an aesthetic by-product; it is commercial leverage.

Last year’s merger between Accenture Song’s creative business and its sibling creative hot shop Droga5 necessitated some real rewiring, cultural stitching, leadership resets. This year the crew is assembled, ambition is set and the results are coming in.

On paper, the change is obvious. Headcount has more than doubled. Revenue has grown with it. But the real wins go deeper: creative firepower, strategic super-intelligence, first class brand thinking, design strength, social symbiosis. “One plus one equals three,” CEO Bill Scott says of the rebooted business. “Now this year has got to be about the wins and the work, about manifesting the best possible version of ourselves in terms of creativity and the growth that we drive.”

But, as the cliché goes, this is all evolution — but on steroids. “This is the third chapter,” Scott says. “And it feels very, very different from the previous two. We're the biggest we've ever been in terms of people, revenue and opportunity. And I think we're probably the best defined we've been as a network. With Mark [Green, the global CEO of Droga5] coming in and new global leadership, the business feels sharper.”

That sharpness has already been recognised globally: Droga5 has just been named Ad Age’s Network of the Year — a signal that the ambition and momentum are translating into industry-leading work at scale.

We joined the big Accenture family in 2019, and I think we're now much more confident and articulate in how we show up as part of the whole — still what Droga5 stands for, but a very different business from the previous two chapters. For me, personally, that's really exciting; this is something fresh and different.”

CCO Tara Ford, who took a “big leap of faith” crossing over last summer from Droga5 in Australia, is ready to up the pace. “I want to evidence what we’re talking about. I want to make it. I want proof out there.” For Ford, the ambition is simple: “I want the work to be surprising. In whatever form that takes; the story that’s told, the way it unfolds or the shape it takes. That’s what gets me excited.”

A clear vision

In a market currently defined by caution, that kind of creative appetite feels refreshing. “Don’t we all want something that makes you think or feel differently? A bit more of that would be good.”

Ford is clear that the London industry has the ingredients. “There’s incredible talent here. Incredible access to people across all sorts of creative fields. But the mood is a bit down.” The antidote, she believes, is not rhetoric but proof. “If you see a great piece of work out there, it doesn’t matter where it comes from — that’s energising. And hopefully marketers see that and think, I want some of that.”

There is, inevitably, a weight of expectation. Droga5 has historically been one of the market’s disruptive forces. Ford doesn’t shirk that. “Yeah, sure,” she says of the responsibility. “But it’s collective. It’s about attracting the right clients, making them excited, getting the right briefs — and then attacking that brief in the right way.” And awards? “They’ll come out of great work,” she says firmly. “I don’t like it when people make work purely for awards. The most gratifying thing is solving a big gnarly business problem and doing great work that works.”

And while Ford has an optimism about creativity in London that some of her own home-grown peers are struggling to find, she’s also clear that there’s room for change: “I'm interested in building something that's quite different creatively. For example, I’ve been hiring from Rethink in Canada and Mischief in New York and bringing new talent here that comes from different places, with different thinking and different ways of coming at things. I want to do more of that.”