Droga5 London 2025: A Transitional Year, Now Brace For Impact

This year has been a year of renewal for Droga5 in the UK as it brought in new leadership from around the world to bolster its offer and meet the expectations set by the agency brand’s rich creative history.

In the year that its founder David Droga stepped aside as CEO of parent Accenture Song, and following leadership changes at a global level, the London offering was subsequently in transition, spearheaded by Bill Scott.

In April, the company unveiled its new leadership structure , appointing Scott as CEO, Will Hodge as chief strategy officer, and Tara Ford, joining from Droga5 ANZ (formerly The Monkeys) and Accenture Song APAC, as chief creative officer.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Droga5 in London,” said global CEO Mark Green at the time. “The combination of Tara Ford, Bill Scott and Will Hodge will be transformative for our team and clients. They are all accomplished in their own ways and have truly world-class talents.”

And as the year progressed further senior appointments were made, including Charlotte Farrington as its new managing director. The Karmarama veteran made the step up from managing partner at Accenture Song having led on client accounts including Lidl and Plusnet. Matt Waksman - also formerly of Karmarama - joined as head of strategy from Ogilvy to drive creative strategy across global brands, reporting to Hodge.

“Clients need partners with next-level creativity, technology and chutzpah. Droga5, with Accenture, has the unarguable fundamentals to offer just that, but it’s the people that made this role irresistible for me. Will, Charlotte and I have a track record of creating famous and transformational work together, and Bill and Tara’s reputation for their exceptional leadership and vision is globally recognised,” explained Waksman.

And to further strengthen the agency’s leadership, Dan Roberts was named as creative director of design with an ambition to challenge and grow the role of design across the network.

Creative Salon spoke with Scott about the agency’s 2025.

Bill Scott, CEO of Droga5 London, on the agency's 2025

What three words would you use to describe 2025?

A new dawn.

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

2025 was a relaunch year for Droga5 London - a new leadership line up comprising of Tara Ford, CCO; Will Hodge as CSO and Bill Scott as CEO; along with Amber Faulkner as chief growth officer, Charlotte Farrington as managing director. And new leadership hires - Matthew Waksman as head of strategy, with more to follow…

We’ve doubled down on the ambition of Droga5 London, with the merge of Song Creative agency into the Droga5 London brand - effectively doubling the size of the client roster, headcount, revenue and capabilities. We’re the strongest we’ve ever been to deliver industry leading work.

Work we’re proud of - our second chapter of Amazon Books (Bring a Book To Life), award winning topical work tapping into cultural moments with Lidl Jacket, important causal work for Choose Love, Sister Circle and Visible Voices and our ongoing category leading work for Lidl, JP Morgan Chase, and Arla.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

Our talent - In a year of so much change, our talent have rallied together brilliantly, showing generosity, collaboration and resilience as we build a net new business, agency and culture.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

Candidly? Furniture and office space. More desks and chairs needed for 2026.

What are you most looking forward to in 2026?

Making more influential work across more clients, across more platforms, across more geographies, across more cultures, across more innovation.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

Another year of tumultuous change. Another year of doom and gloom in an ever-tough market. But we’re at our best when we enjoy what we love doing. It’s time we all tried our best to enjoy it more in 2026.

It just might change the narrative.