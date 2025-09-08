'This Is Not A Test': Droga5 Creates Tactical Work In Support of Asylum Seekers

Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song, and humanitarian charity Choose Love released a tactical OOH campaign on Sunday, 7th September, timed to coincide exactly with the UK government’s nationwide emergency alert to 60 million people. Digital billboards in London, Manchester, Nottingham, Liverpool and Gloucester lit up with a striking call to action: “This is not a test. You do need to take action.”

The campaign transformed the government’s routine alert into a rallying cry, urging the public to take tangible action for refugees in the UK and beyond. By leveraging the same attention-grabbing medium as the official alert, Droga5 London and Choose Love turned a moment of national notice into an opportunity for social impact.

This activation responds to recently announced government policies that make it harder for asylum seekers to reunite with their families and risk leaving displaced people homeless after just 28 days.

Josie Fernandez-Marelli, Co-founder and CEO of Choose Love says: “Choose Love supports refugees and displaced people worldwide – turning compassion into action. We want this alert to be a wakeup call to people – that when we act with love, we make a world that is better for everyone. It's easy to feel powerless, but every person who speaks up, every act of solidarity, and every moment of compassion makes the world of difference. Now is the time to support refugees. Now is the time to Choose Love.'

The work has been created by Matthew Lancod & Robert Amstell, Creative Directors at Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song.

Tara Ford, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song, says:“Thinking about this moment and its urgent call to action, we used creativity to turn the expected media takeover into a powerful platform to bring this important message to life.”