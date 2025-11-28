Plusnet’s Logo Used in Surprising Ways Under U&Dave Sponsorship

Each film unfolds with simple storytelling and a knowing twist: what first looks like a moody blue-lit drama turns out to be a plus throwing a party; in another, a ball of dough rises beneath a pink heat lamp into a giant plus-shaped loaf. Every scene turns the ordinary into something unmistakably Plusnet - clever, optimistic, and quietly hilarious.

Crafted with meticulous detail and brought to life through beautiful animation by Jon Noorlander, the work leans into Plusnet’s authentic Yorkshire humour while aligning seamlessly with U&Dave’s playful entertainment tone and programming. Comedian David Earl lends his signature warmth and wit to the voiceover, rounding out a partnership designed to bring smiles - and plenty of pluses - to UK audiences.

Meigan Brown, Creative Director at Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song, said:

“U&Dave is already packed with great content, but we thought we’d add even more pluses. Inspired by their shows, these idents became the perfect space for Plusnet’s visually playful brand world to come to life. Entertaining, satisfying, and just the right amount of odd. That’s a plus.“

