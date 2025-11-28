PlusNet Radish

Plusnet’s Logo Used in Surprising Ways Under U&Dave Sponsorship

The campaign by Droga5 London is the brand’s first major brand media investment since 2023.

By Creative Salon

28 November 2025

Plusnet is taking its iconic Plus logo to new creative heights with a playful, design-led campaign launching this November 2025, marking the brand’s first major brand media investment since 2023. 

Developed by Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song, the new work centres around the familiar Plusnet plus, revealed in delightfully tactile and unexpected ways across a series of sponsorship idents for U&Dave. 

Each film unfolds with simple storytelling and a knowing twist: what first looks like a moody blue-lit drama turns out to be a plus throwing a party; in another, a ball of dough rises beneath a pink heat lamp into a giant plus-shaped loaf. Every scene turns the ordinary into something unmistakably Plusnet - clever, optimistic, and quietly hilarious. 

Crafted with meticulous detail and brought to life through beautiful animation by Jon Noorlander, the work leans into Plusnet’s authentic Yorkshire humour while aligning seamlessly with U&Dave’s playful entertainment tone and programming. Comedian David Earl lends his signature warmth and wit to the voiceover, rounding out a partnership designed to bring smiles - and plenty of pluses - to UK audiences. 

Meigan Brown, Creative Director at Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song, said: 

“U&Dave is already packed with great content, but we thought we’d add even more pluses. Inspired by their shows, these idents became the perfect space for Plusnet’s visually playful brand world to come to life. Entertaining, satisfying, and just the right amount of odd. That’s a plus.“ 

Credits 

Client: Plusnet 

Agency: Droga5 London 

CCO: Tara Ford 

CDs: Meigan Brown & Tobias Owen 

Art Director: Jon Coates 

Copywriter: Louis Friedlander 

Managing Director: Charlotte Farrington 

Business Lead: Emma Day 

Account Director: Tash Birch 

Senior Planner: Alec Tooze 

Producer: Carol Oakley 

Business affairs manager: Anya Williams 

Production company: Noorlander Creative 

Sound design: Zelig Sound 

Sound Engineer: Giselle Hall @ 750mph 

Colourist: James Bamford @ Rascal Studios 

