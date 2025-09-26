Droga5 Dublin’s new fashion accessory shields the social media-shy

Influencers have become a fixture in our everyday lives. Gym rats are capturing their workouts, pranksters are prowling for vox pop prey and TikTokers are dancing about. So, for those of us going about our everyday business getting caught unwillingly in someone's content feels unavoidable. Until now.

In time for London fashion week, where influencers were influencing in full force, Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, created CAPtured, a cap that protects its wearer from being filmed, for social content, without consent. The cap uses real-time AI-powered vision technology to sense if a phone camera is being pointed at it. Once a phone camera lens is identified, a cover instantly drops over the face of the wearer, making them anonymous and free of the fear of going viral. Public safety being of utmost priority, the tech does not interfere with any security measures, like CCTV.

With the rise of content creators, videos of strangers recorded in public spaces have become normalised as viral content. Garnering millions of likes and views, this footage often attracts unsolicited comments about the unaware subjects. In turn, viewers have started to express their frustration around this modern-day headache in a myriad of ways, ranging from the comedic to the philosophical and bewildered. CAPtured was created to help amplify real conversation around responsible content creation.

The cap is an ultra-limited edition of one and was created by cult-status designer, Ancuta Sarca, whose pieces have been worn by celebs like Rihanna and Charli XCX. All visuals, stills and film, were shot by London-based photographer Samuel McElwee. The campaign was unveiled at London Fashion Week, one of the most content-crazy events of the year.