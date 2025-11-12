Smyths Toys Superstores Seeks Out The Scent of Christmas Magic

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, is proud to unveil its highly anticipated Christmas 2025 campaign for Smyths Toys Superstores - Europe’s leading toy retailer.

Building on the success of last year’s Christmas campaign - an Effie Awards finalist and top YouTube performer in the UK - this year, the brand extends its reach in newer European markets France, Germany and the Netherlands, where it is currently growing its store footprint.

The campaign introduces audiences to Sam and his sniffer dog, Scout, in a cheeky story about festive anticipation. Sam tries to uncover what’s wrapped under the tree, Scout leads the way - sniffing through the house and the Smyths catalogue - until the scent leads them to a Smyths Toys Superstore, where Sam discovers what he’s getting for Christmas.

Launching across seven European markets (Ireland, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, and Switzerland), the campaign rolls out as 30-second and 40-second films across TV, social, and digital channels. On social, Scout takes centre stage - warning parents about kids’ new “sniffing trick” and taking on his new role as the world’s first dog toy reviewer, rating the Top Toys at Smyths Toys.