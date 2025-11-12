Smyths Toys Superstores Seeks Out The Scent of Christmas Magic
Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, unwraps the European campaign
12 November 2025
Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, is proud to unveil its highly anticipated Christmas 2025 campaign for Smyths Toys Superstores - Europe’s leading toy retailer.
Building on the success of last year’s Christmas campaign - an Effie Awards finalist and top YouTube performer in the UK - this year, the brand extends its reach in newer European markets France, Germany and the Netherlands, where it is currently growing its store footprint.
The campaign introduces audiences to Sam and his sniffer dog, Scout, in a cheeky story about festive anticipation. Sam tries to uncover what’s wrapped under the tree, Scout leads the way - sniffing through the house and the Smyths catalogue - until the scent leads them to a Smyths Toys Superstore, where Sam discovers what he’s getting for Christmas.
Launching across seven European markets (Ireland, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, and Switzerland), the campaign rolls out as 30-second and 40-second films across TV, social, and digital channels. On social, Scout takes centre stage - warning parents about kids’ new “sniffing trick” and taking on his new role as the world’s first dog toy reviewer, rating the Top Toys at Smyths Toys.
“The most interesting part of this brief was taking a brand we know so well and presenting it to French, German and Dutch audiences, where it doesn’t have the same heritage or emotional connection. We wanted to avoid the usual sugar-coated Christmas campaign, so we created in a bit of mischief instead - it’s fresher, cheekier, and a lot more fun!” said Alex Ingarfield and Carina Caye, Creative Directors at Droga5 Dublin.
“We challenged Droga5 to create a campaign that would resonate with parents and kids across all our markets. Our goal this year is to continue building brand awareness in our emerging markets — France, Germany and the Netherlands — and we believe our curious boy Sam and his loyal friend Scout will help us do just that. The ad is warm, fun and full of curiosity, perfectly capturing the joy of trying to guess what’s waiting under the tree this Christmas.” Sinead Byrne, European Marketing Director, Smyths Toys Superstores.
CREDITS:
Client – Smyths Toys Superstores
Joint European Marketing Directors – Sinead Byrne & Martina Ruane
Senior Marketing Executive – Christian Walsh
Agency – Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song
Chief Creative Officer – Jen Speirs
Creative Directors – Alex Ingarfield & Carina Caye
Copywriter – Niamh Aremband
Art Director – Lucas Oliveira
Chief Strategy Officer – Emma Sharkey
Strategist – Julie Murray
Executive Group Account Director – James Moore
Senior Account Director – David Curran
Account Executive – Smit Karmarkar
Head of Production – Jessica Bermingham
Producer – Siobhan Coakley
Senior Producer – Aisling O’Dwyer
Production Company – Ponder
Director – Brian Durnin
Executive Producer – Paul Holmes
Production Co Ordinator - Treasa O’Friel
DOP – Ignas Laugalis
Production Designer – Susie Cullen
Stylist – Sinead Lawlor
1st AD – Ciara McIlraith
Editing – Mustard
Editor – Rob Hegarty
Edit Producer - Laura Greally
Post Production & VFX – Gabha Studios
Dafydd Upsdell - Executive Producer
Julie Nixon - VFX Producer
VFX Supervisor - Jonas McQuiggin
VFX Lead - Stephen Pepper
Comp Artist - Daniel Morris & Jonas McQuiggin
CG - Wayde Duncan-Smith
Colourist – Andrew Francis
Sound – Folding Waves
Sound Design & Mix – Simon Bird
Music composition – Blackbook Music