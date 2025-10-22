Kidults: A New Hope for Marketers?

According to market research company Circana, the so-called “kidult” market - individuals aged 12 and above - accounted for almost 30 per cent of toy sales in 2024, worth over £1bn. Across Europe, the segment has grown by 2.5 per cent since 2022, bucking the wider trend: the UK toy market overall shrank by 3.7 per cent last year.

The growth areas are telling. Building sets, 'plush' (soft) toys, and collectible cards all cut across age groups, while 'pocket money toys' - items under £10 - are thriving thanks to impulse buys from both teens and adults. Collectibles alone now make up 23 per cent of toys sold by volume, with an average price of £6.92.

Toy maker Jellycat is the poster child for this surge. With products ranging from £11 to more than £700, it more than doubled annual profits in 2024 and announced a £110m dividend payout.

Funko, which licenses and produces limited edition pop culture collectible figures, has built its empire on 'kidults' since forming in the late 90s. The company celebrated the sale of its 1 billionth 'POP' figure at the end of September.

Escapism, Nostalgia - and the Search for Self

So what’s behind this phenomenon? Is Britain drowning in infantilism, or are we merely stuck in a collective doom-loop of arrested development? Not quite.

“Kidulting isn’t really about toys,” says Ben Essen, global chief strategy officer at Iris. “It’s about escapism, nostalgia and identity in a world that feels permanently on fire. It’s about analogue and tactile in a screen-based age. Real-world social currency for a generation who Covid robbed of social skills. And at a time when one in three women feel guilty about spending time on an indulgent hobby (like gaming) it’s also about embracing the freedom to be frivolous.”

Rachel Hughes, head of cultural strategy at Weber Shandwick, agrees that the shift is deeper than simple escapism. “Ongoing omni-crisis, digital saturation and the breakdown of traditional stable social anchors mean young adults today are having to build their own versions of adulthood brick by brick - sometimes literally, with Lego,” she says. “Part of the reason is that we don’t hold fixed identities like we used to. The old static ‘adult’ has become ‘adulting’ - something we switch into when we’re doing ‘grown-up’ stuff like paying bills. We can be in boss mode at work then switch to goblin mode once we’re home. We can have a soft boy summer and then lock into a winter arc – our identities are always in flux, moving through many modes in a day and eras in a year."

Stuck in a Nostalgia Loop

The motivations span nostalgia, fandom, stress relief, and self-expression - not simply play. Essen argues the opportunity extends well beyond toy brands. “Self-care has moved beyond gym memberships and motivational Instagram quotes. It now incorporates play, nostalgia and purposeless pursuits. You can see it in the cartoonification of beer brands. The return of Nik Naks. Or even the response to the BotBoard we created recently for World ID. Cute, weird, anthropomorphised? The unanimous reaction has been: ‘I want one!’”.