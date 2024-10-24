The CEO Pulling Marketing Levers At ClearScore: Justin Basini On Building His Brand

Where did that grit come from to make the leap to become an entrepreneur?

I learned at P&G that I didn’t enjoy having bosses. The corporate structure frustrated me, though I respect companies like P&G. Then, in my twenties, I had a nervous breakdown. I did a lot of work on my attitude toward achievement, risk, and how I was wired, including therapy. That’s been very helpful. I’m not money-motivated, so I have a pretty open attitude to risk—probably too much sometimes. That’s caused issues in my personal life. I’m divorced, and I’ve made decisions that prioritised my desire to create over providing a comfortable life for my family. There are consequences to that. But ultimately, I see money as a scorecard. What I really value is employing people and helping our 22 million users globally. We influence their lives in small ways, and that’s what motivates me.

What have been the big surprises as ClearScore has grown?

The biggest surprise was how quickly the business gained traction. We launched on July 15, 2015, and by the end of the year, we had 600,000 users and made £1 million in revenue. 12 months later, we had 3.3 million users and £13.3 million in revenue. In 18 months, it just took off. I’m an optimist, so even though we had optimistic plans, we beat them twofold. The speed of that traction was incredible.

Another surprise was how important the quality of the initial product was. I railed against the idea of the minimum viable product (MVP). I think MVPs—especially in consumer businesses—are a mistake. Instead, I believe in creating a minimum lovable product (MLP), something brilliant at one thing with a great experience. You only get one chance to make a first impression. If your brand looks bad or the sign-up process is flawed, then that customer is gone. Getting that right has been a major driver of our success.

What's your perspective on how AI might work for you in the advertising space? Do you ever see a time when a future iteration of Charlie and Moose might be AI-generated?

We use AI for things like creating images, especially for Meta and similar platforms, but I don’t believe it will replace the core decision-making and subtleties of crafting story arcs. For instance, in Series one of Charlie and Moose, we explore common situations in the UK—Charlie loses his job, his partner falls pregnant, they’re looking for a new car, etc. Millions of people go through those things, but where the story goes next is something AI can’t fully work out. That’s where collaboration with people like Jonathan Trimble and And Rising comes in. We really think about where we want to take that story. AI can help along the way, but it won’t replace the craft.

For example, the best-performing ad in the Charlie and Moose series is the washing machine ad. It’s a softer ad, so you wouldn’t necessarily pick it just by looking at it, but it tests brilliantly everywhere because of the characterisation and the relationship interplay. That comes through the script and the way it’s shot. We were lucky to have Anna and Vaughan Arnell on writing and direction, and with And Rising, we built a writer's room much like a TV show. I believe in the power of people coming together in the right environments to create breakthroughs.

On set, I didn’t want the typical focus on whether the client is happy, whether we’ve got enough shots for the 30-second ad, and ticking boxes. I told the team, "Just allow the brilliance to happen. You’re bringing together talented people, so let them create amazing things." That’s the magic. AI and technology can make things more efficient or scalable—like using real shots of Moose, but supplementing them with AI-generated ones. But AI will never replace the brilliance of human collaboration.

You've talked publicly about your mental health experiences. How much has that shaped you as a leader?

When I was having problems in my 20s, I made some foolish decisions. I got into debt. So when I speak to ClearScore users who are struggling with finances, the cost of living, or are heavily indebted, I think back to my own experience of being £30,000 in debt on credit cards, even putting people's salaries on credit cards, and having a suicidal episode. I now see clearly how work and financial struggles can affect your mental health.

Looking back, I can also see that I hadn’t done the necessary work on myself. I didn’t have a strong sense of how I was wired or how I would react to things. I was fragile, and things got out of control. When I set up ClearScore, I said I wanted it to be a high-productivity, high-performance environment. I tell everyone who joins, "ClearScore is not an easy place to work. It’s going to be fun, you'll learn a lot, but I want you to operate with excellence and drive yourself every day on behalf of our users. It won’t be easy, but you'll have a great time doing it." Sustained high performance requires attention to all aspects of your health—physical and mental. We place that at the core of how we manage people and the support services we provide.