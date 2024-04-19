Building Brands The And Rising Way: Lessons From A Creative Ventures Company

Not all products need a brand, but brand drives valuation

Start-ups can get off the ground without worrying too much about brand. But when you want to move beyond seed funding, brand is critical.

Trimble: “Not all products actually need to be a brand, at least in the early stages. We always have to question whether the start-up really needs us. Because we're going to be coming in hot on design, hot on strategy, hot on content strategy. But we are living in a product era and brand is one of the smaller tools you reach for; in some cases, the product by itself has enough virality to take off. We'd always argue that having a brand from before day one is a brilliant thing and can help you. But to what extent is it going to be enough of a priority that it's going to make sense for you to come on board with us and ultimately giveaway a few points of equity to do that.

The impact we can make on brand, right up front, adds a tonne of value to a start-up, both in terms of trajectory and how they talk to investors. But later when we're noodling with campaign language, or media strategy and stuff like that, it's much harder to make a difference. There’s a really big difference between what is great branding, what is great marketing, and what is great venture-building. And ultimately what we’re all focussed on is what’s going to drive valuation; marketing is only one lever in the mix."

Creative is compostable, but design is the glue

And Rising focuses on strategy and design; although its founders came from advertising the company is in the business of building value, not big brand campaigns, and AI is already doing a pretty good job of the creative basics.

“A lot of what you put out creatively to help them build momentum is compostable - it goes out, it performs its function and then it just goes into the ground and you move on to the next one. So it isn't worth overspending time on that. Clarity does work better than creativity when you're new. And so using a lot of the design tools and AI tools for caption writing, or to write blog posts for SEO, that will just very quickly feed Google with a tonne of words that it can then recognise who you are and that drive Shopify and no-code platforms like Webflow. These all now have AI assistants in them and we're leaning on that to try and make things go faster for our clients. And then you can always go back and rework it.

If AI can write it nice and quick, and it's clear, then it's going to do the job more efficiently than us trying to fiddle around with that.

But the bit where the human input is still making quite a lot of difference is definitely at the design end. And design’s about much more than the logo, it’s also the colour palette, the general look and feel and connection of all the assets. It can glue everything together so it’s all consistent across all the different channels where you're not going to have a tonne of attention. Design is the bit where you can really make a difference. And it's worth being bolder there and careful of AI or anything that might make you a bit more generic. I can't really stress enough at the moment – and I say this having been at an ad guy for so long - design is the new lever that glues everything together."

To pivot is powerful

And Rising has seen at close quarters the messy, unpredictable path the brands have to take to become established.

“In all cases, where the brand first starts with its first product will never be where it actually ends up,” Trimble observes. “Where the big growth can happen is making a shift on from one product into another, and hopefully the frameworks we've designed for them gives them enough leverage to pivot; very often that first product gets them going, but it runs aground or the market moves on and so they've got to keep swimming to the next opportunity. Essentially, it’s about a future promise that a start-up is making to the investor community and maybe even to its consumers. Any new brand, when it’s starting out, is kind of saying to everyone: ‘Hey, look, we're going to Mars, but right now we're building a battery to power the rocket’.”

The value of your investment may go down as well as up

Being a creative ventures business means taking a risk, and there’s no formula to follow for success.

“Mathematically speaking, three out of every 10 investments are at risk of going pop, and you're going to lose all of your investment. And of the 12 we’ve done so far, that's been the case. Obviously, the quicker you can do your work and get the brand up and give it momentum and see if it's going to happen or not, the better. Sometimes you just back the wrong market category. A lot of the eco stuff that was really big - or was looking like it was getting really big - in lockdown hasn't worked out, particularly around vegan, and refillable beauty. Markets that look terribly exciting sometimes just don't work out. And yes it’s hard not to get frustrated by the founders that get stuck at that point, the ones that haven't got the resilience or energy to rethink or pivot.

But it's much more random than you think it is. You want to be able to go ‘oh, well as long as we tick these criteria, we're more immune to failure’. Always the ones that suddenly go pop are never the ones you expect, for loads of random reasons. Served is a really good example. We thought the brand was having a really hard time; they were moving away from the original hard seltzer which had been their unique positioning and moving into ready-to-drink which is so competitive. But then the brand got acquired by Heineken and it was a great deal for Served, so nobody actually knows which brands are going to win and which are going to lose, it’s chaotic and random and you can't really predict it or legislate for it.

Unfortunately, as investors, as the risk for the brand goes up, so does your risk go up. In the beginning, we were ‘gosh they need our help, this is when they need us most’. But from an investment standpoint, as they're flagging there’s less chance they can reraise; when you’re hot everyone wants to invest. And when you're not, it's really difficult to reignite investors’ interest. So you give them a little bit of ramp and you give them another blast, and you advise them, trying to reboot them, re-platform them and rebuild the trade story. But because it's a riskier investment now, we might ask for more equity. And it's at that point where founders start going, ‘but it's my baby’ and it’s then I feel they lose the vision. There's a time and a place to go, ‘it is worth us giving us up this equity because we just don't have the skill to take this forward’. And that's when we see the difference between the founders that have got real vision and the grit to move forward and the ones that then get a bit small-company-owner on you.”

But more money can mean more money (take note CMOs)

And Rising plans to set up its own Venture Capital fund, and CMOs would be the perfect investment partners Trimble says.

“The next stage for us will be raising a fund where we can make equity-only investments. The main role of that fund, though, will be more likely follow-on: so we get them going, get a bit of proof-of-concept moving, so they're going great guns and then we get to invest in the further rounds with cash to stop our position getting diluted or to get more upside.

It's definitely on our roadmap to move more fully in the venture capital business. We've made 12 investments, we've started to get the battle scars, the wins, particularly the exit. That exit is our first proof that we can pick winners. And so we're now probably just at the beginning of being able to turn our attention with some credibility towards the fund. However, that said, it’s still very early days and the most likely way we would do it would be to start with a micro fund, prove that out a little bit, then move to a slightly bigger fund, and so on.

So the first fund might be closer to a million at first, and we’re aiming to raise that from CMO angels, who can form a community of advisors around it to protect their own investments. If you're in marketing, you're in the business of putting capital behind ideas and that sort of makes you an investor anyway, it's the same skill. And that also makes the companies we’re investing in attractive to other investors – if you’re investing in consumer goods and the other fund has all come from former CMOs, that’s quite appealing. And it gives CMOS a way to micro invest. The next stage will be to make it a full-blown investment house and creative studio mixed into one. But yeah, that’s the next phase dream."