Big Little Lessons from The Long/Short Term Debate

The Thursday of Cannes Lions is a slightly delirious time. You’ve become a regular at the Reddit deli and you’ve almost certainly got sunstroke. Amongst this melé, I had the privilege of chairing a debate between Les Binet, professor and effectiveness expert, and Adrian Adaramoye, senior marketer at TikTok.

The debate focused on one of the most persistent tensions in modern marketing: Go big or just keep posting? On one side, represented by Les, we have the argument for scale. The idea that brands are built through reach, mental availability, and long-term memory structures, that effectiveness isn’t always efficient in the short term, and that a certain amount of ‘waste’ is not a flaw, it’s the price of fame.

On the other side, represented by Adrian, we have a world that’s been completely reshaped by platforms, data, and algorithms, where every impression can be optimised, every audience segmented, and relevance is not a nice-to-have, but an expectation. We set out to ask: are these two worlds fundamentally at odds? Or is there a way to reconcile them?