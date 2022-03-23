Talent: salaries increasing by up to a fifth

The 'Great Talent Crunch' is hitting hard with demand outweighing supply leading to salaries being increased dramatically across the board, according to a study carried out by The Longhouse.

There have been 10 to 20 per cent increases in salaries in most instances in the last six months alone, the report found. At junior, mid and emerging management level the 'crunch' has been caused by talent borrowed from overseas returning home as a consequence of both Brexit and the pandemic.

At a more senior level - lifestyle changes, focus on consultancy roles, moves out of London, investment in their own business or a wholesale career change have shrunk the market, The Longhouse has found.