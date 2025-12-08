The Harvey Nichols Christmas Ad That Caused A Furore

The ASA thankfully observed that it neither demeaned women, encouraged casual sex, nor was likely to cause mass offence. But it was certainly a brave move by the brand to go there, and we shouldn’t forget that it was a whole five years before Fleabag was gloriously launched at the nation. For women in their mid-20s at the time, it was really unusual to feel so ‘seen’ (!) at a time of year that usually only bothered to acknowledge families.

Watching it now, it feels a bit outdated and like something current generations wouldn’t particularly appreciate. But that’s even more credit to the brilliantly observed moment in time and culture, which is what advertising at its best stands to be.

These days, Christmas is all about my little girls (who are not old enough to see that film!), but it’s nice to enjoy the throwback to a slightly more hedonistic time!