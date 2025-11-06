Social Media Hasn’t Peaked, It’s Correcting

The Financial Times recently asked: 'Have we passed the peak of social media?'

My answer: No. What we’re seeing isn’t the end. It’s a correction – and a healthy one. It’s also worth noting that the article’s data didn’t include TikTok. Leaving that out skews the picture dramatically.

Social media isn’t going anywhere, because it still fulfils two of our most fundamental human needs: the urge to perform and the need to connect. On one hand, it gives us a performative community — a place to show the world who we are, what we’re doing, and where we belong, the modern-day version of keeping up with the Joneses. On the other, it offers instant communication — fast, frictionless ways to organise, share, and stay in touch.

Even as more people spend time offline, they’re still using social media to make those moments happen and to share them afterwards. You rally friends through WhatsApp groups. You coordinate parties on apps like Partyful. You post the highlights back on Instagram or TikTok. Social is the infrastructure that connects our online and offline lives.

Performative community is evolving, and it’s not as shallow as it once was.

We’ve always seen it on Instagram, showing the world your best moments, but there’s a subtle shift happening. I’ll admit, I’m guilty of it too. Hosting dinners, sharing group shots, posting that “community” energy online. But it’s not just about proving you have friends anymore. It’s about what you do together.

The new form of performative community has more substance. It’s not just brunch photos or mirror selfies. It’s people documenting things like dinner parties, group hikes, pottery nights, or art workshops - activities that reflect belonging, creativity, and connection.